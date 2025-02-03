Live Whole Health #259: Desk-friendly yoga for back relief

Finding the time and place to exercise can often be seen as a stumbling block that prevents us from engaging in better health practices. If this sounds like you, consider yoga, which offers us the ability to make healthy choices, improve movement and blood flow, and overall well-being through simple movements that require no additional exercise equipment than your own body.

Whether at your computer or elsewhere, sitting at a desk for a long period of time can leave backs and shoulders feeling tight or achy. Gentle movement can change position and perspective, increasing blood flow and reducing the stiffness and cramping that can come with too much desk sitting.

Not only can simple yoga movements help loosen the knots that frequently lead to shoulder and back pain, these exercises can strengthen those same areas.

In this short 3-minute practice, Dr. Theresa Larson, DPT, introduces the “Belly Down, I, T, Y, W” drill that requires only the weight of your arms to make a gentle, but significant impact in your shoulders and back.

VA’s Live Whole Health mobile application is a free, easy to use tool created for Veterans and others who are ready to take the next step in their Whole Health journey. Whole Health is VA’s holistic approach to care that supports your health and well-being. Whole Health centers care around what matters to you, not what is the matter with you. With this app, you can fill out your personal health inventory, set goals, get virtual coaching, and learn more about Whole Health.

Live Whole Health is available for download on iOS or Android devices. The Live Whole Health app is not meant to replace professional care for clinical or mental health conditions. Learn more in the Live Whole Health Mobile App Fact Sheet.