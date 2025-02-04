From job fairs to career coaching: Empowering Veterans in civilian careers

Editor’s note: The sharing of any non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products and services on the part of VA. Veterans should verify the information with the organization offering.

Transitioning from military service to civilian life presents challenges but also significant opportunities. Finding the right career path can be daunting, yet organizations dedicated to Veteran employment have made substantial strides in easing the process. RecruitMilitary has long served as a bridge between Veterans and employers, helping former service members translate their military experience into meaningful civilian roles.

Veteran Job Fairs: Where connections happen

Across the country, for both in-person and virtual, job fairs have become a critical resource for Veterans seeking employment. These events allow service members to meet directly with recruiters who recognize the value of military experience.

Many companies that hire Veterans at these job fairs return year after year. A Navy Veteran discovered a RecruitMilitary Career Fair through social media and decided to attend.

“I saw a RecruitMilitary Career Fair coming to Tulsa on my Facebook feed. I signed up, sent my suit to the cleaners, tailored my resume, and looked up who would be there,” he said. “I talked to everyone, came away with two interviews and two offers, and I took one of them.”

Now a maintenance supervisor for a large equipment company, he returned a year later to help his new employer recruit more Veterans.

Over 90% of Veterans who attend these fairs report making valuable connections, and in the last decade, more than 200,000 job offers have been extended at RecruitMilitary hiring events.

Career Resources: Tools for success

One of the biggest challenges Veterans face is translating military skills into civilian job qualifications. Resume-building tools, career workshops and interview coaching help make this transition smoother.

“Coming out of the Army, I wasn’t sure how to explain my experience in a way that made sense to civilian employers,” said Navy Veteran Lisa Rodriguez. “The resume assistance and coaching sessions gave me the confidence I needed.”

Veterans who utilize tailored career coaching are 50% more likely to secure employment within six months compared to those who do not.

Support for military spouses and families

The transition to civilian life isn’t just about the service member—it impacts families as well. Military spouses often face career disruptions due to relocations and deployments. Programs aimed at supporting military spouses help them build stable careers.

“Military spouses bring an unmatched ability to adapt and solve problems,” said HR specialist Rachel Thomas. “We actively seek them out because of the unique perspective they offer.”

A Veteran-centered approach to hiring

Employers recognize the value that Veterans bring to the workforce. A study from the Department of Labor found that companies with Veteran hiring initiatives experience a 30% lower turnover rate.

“Having a dedicated military hiring initiative and working with organizations like RecruitMilitary has been instrumental in helping us find talent that grows with the company,” said a recruiter at Barrett Distribution Centers.

Building a stronger future

For those navigating the transition, having access to job fairs, career coaching and employer networks can make a significant difference. Veterans who engage with these resources not only find jobs faster but often land positions that align with their skills and long-term goals.

Finding a fulfilling civilian career doesn’t have to be overwhelming. With the right tools and connections, Veterans can successfully translate their military experience into new opportunities, ensuring a future that honors their service and expertise.