WSCG Announces Marketing Partnership with Joey Gase Racing for the 2025 NASCAR XFINITY Race at Daytona International Speedway

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSCG, and its consumer brand HUMBL, a leading innovator of digital wallets, web platforms and blockchain technologies, is proud to sponsor NASCAR driver Joey Gase at the upcoming United Rentals 300 on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at Daytona International Speedway.

This marketing partnership includes the HUMBL logo on Gase’s race car, a fan contest for an exclusive Behind the Scenes - VIP Experience and will have its logo featured in the latest NASCAR video game.

“We’re thrilled to partner again with Joey Gase for the United Rentals 300,” said Brian Foote, CEO of WSCG, Inc. “Joey’s dedication to racing aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation and excellence in technology. We look forward to an exciting race and engaging with NASCAR fans through this unique collaboration.”

As part of the partnership, HUMBL’s logo will be prominently displayed on the quarter panel of Gase’s race car. Race fans will also have the chance to win an exclusive VIP Experience, providing a behind-the-scenes experience and the opportunity to sit on Joey’s pit box during the race at Daytona International Speedway. The contest will be hosted on HUMBL’s social media channels, offering multiple ways to enter.

Additionally, NASCAR fans can experience the HUMBL-sponsored car in the latest NASCAR video game, allowing players to drive Gase’s car and compete in virtual races from home.

Registered users of HUMBL Financial will be automatically entered into the VIP Experience contest for two pit passes, making it easy for fans to participate. The giveaway is free to enter - simply create an account at HUMBLFinancial.com for a chance to win. No purchase is necessary to win.

About WSCG, Inc.

WSCG is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and staffed by experienced professionals in finance, technology and real estate. The company recently purchased the HUMBL brand and holds licensing and distribution relationships with HUMBL Financial.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the company's current expectations and assumptions regarding future events. These statements are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "predict," "potential," "continue," "may," "will," "could," and similar expressions. Actual outcomes may differ due to various factors, including but not limited to market conditions, competitive developments, operational challenges, regulatory changes, and the company's ability to execute its business strategy. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in circumstances or new information, except as required by applicable law.

Media Contact

PR@HUMBL.com

