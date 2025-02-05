Submit Release
SiTime Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiTime Corporation, (Nasdaq: SITM), the Precision Timing company, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended December 31, 2024.

Net revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $68.1 million, an 18% increase from $57.7 million in the prior quarter and an increase of 61% from the year ago period.

Net revenue for fiscal year 2024 was $202.7 million, an increase of 41% from $144.0 million in fiscal year 2023.

“In Q4, we surpassed revenue expectations highlighting our market diversification, and entered 2025 with strong momentum,” said Rajesh Vashist, CEO and chairman of SiTime. “We reported over 30% growth across all customer segments, with our Communications, Enterprise, and Datacenter business experiencing significant gains due to the critical role of precision timing in AI.”

In the fourth quarter of 2024, GAAP gross profit was $35.8 million, or 52.6% of revenue, GAAP operating expenses were $58.9 million, GAAP loss from operations was $23.0 million, and GAAP net loss was $18.8 million, or $0.80 per diluted share.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, non-GAAP gross profit was $40.1 million, or 58.8% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses were $32.5 million, non-GAAP income from operations was $7.6 million and non-GAAP net income was $11.8 million, or $0.48 per diluted share.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, GAAP gross profit was $104.5 million, or 51.6% of revenue, GAAP operating expenses were $219.7 million, GAAP loss from operations was $115.2 million, and GAAP net loss was $93.6 million, or $4.05 per diluted share.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, non-GAAP gross profit was $118.0 million, or 58.2% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses were $117.5 million, non-GAAP income from operations was $0.6 million and non-GAAP net income was $22.2 million, or $0.93 per diluted share.

Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $418.8 million on December 31, 2024. The fourth quarter of 2024 also included the payment of $7.3 million related to the Aura transaction.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release and its attachments include certain non-GAAP supplemental performance measures. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

SiTime believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to SiTime’s financial condition and results of operations. SiTime believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into SiTime’s ongoing performance and core operational activities and has chosen to provide these measures for more consistent and meaningful comparison between periods. These measures should only be used to evaluate SiTime’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangibles, and acquisition-related expenses which include transaction and certain other cash costs associated with business acquisition as well as changes in the estimated fair value of earn out liabilities and accretion of acquisition consideration payable. The reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial results is provided in the financial statements portion of this release.

Inducement Plan Grants

SiTime granted restricted stock unit awards (“RSUs”) on February 3, 2025 that were approved by the Compensation and Talent Committee of its Board of Directors under SiTime’s Amended and Restated 2022 Inducement Award Plan, as a material inducement to employment of 17 newly hired non-executive individuals globally. The RSUs were approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The inducement grants consisted of an aggregate of 16,940 RSUs. One-fourth of the RSUs will vest on the first February 20, May 20, August 20, or November 20 falling in the one-year anniversary quarter of the applicable vesting start date, and then 1/16th of the RSUs vest in equal quarterly installments on each February 20, May 20, August 20, and November 20, thereafter, subject to each such employee’s continued service on each vesting date. The inducement grants are subject to the terms and conditions of award agreements covering the grants and SiTime’s 2022 Amended and Restated Inducement Award Plan.

Conference Call

SiTime will broadcast the financial results for its fourth quarter of 2024 via conference call today, February 5, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). To join the conference call via phone, participants are required to complete the following registration form to receive a dial-in number and dedicated PIN for accessing the conference call. The conference call will also be available via a live audio webcast on the investor relations section of the SiTime website at investor.sitime.com. Please access the website at least a few minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software. An archived webcast replay of the call will be available on the website.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is the Precision Timing company. Our semiconductor MEMS programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With more than 3 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit www.sitime.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors include, but not limited to the impact of acquisitions. More information about these and other risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements contained in this release are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our most recent Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other filings SiTime makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Form 10-K to be filed for the year ended December 31, 2024. The financial information set forth in this release reflects estimates based on information available at this time. While SiTime believes these estimates to be reasonable, these amounts could differ materially from reported amounts in SiTime’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and SiTime’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to SiTime at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. Except as required by law, SiTime undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements.


SiTime Corporation
Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
 
  Three months ended
  December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
           
  (in thousands, except per share data)
Revenue $ 68,111     $ 57,698     $ 42,403  
Cost of revenue   32,267       28,231       18,710  
Gross profit   35,844       29,467       23,693  
Operating expenses:          
Research and development   29,333       26,489       22,919  
Selling, general and administrative   27,695       25,359       20,514  
Acquisition related costs   1,835       2,482       7,728  
Total operating expenses   58,863       54,330       51,161  
Loss from operations   (23,019 )     (24,863 )     (27,468 )
Interest income   5,088       5,499       7,329  
Other income (expense), net   (510 )     168       152  
Loss before income taxes   (18,441 )     (19,196 )     (19,987 )
Income tax expense   (372 )     (119 )     (10 )
Net loss $ (18,813 )   $ (19,315 )   $ (19,997 )
Net loss attributable to common stockholders and comprehensive loss $ (18,813 )   $ (19,315 )   $ (19,997 )
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $ (0.80 )   $ (0.83 )   $ (0.89 )
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ (0.80 )   $ (0.83 )   $ (0.89 )
Weighted-average shares used to compute basic net loss per share   23,467       23,237       22,553  
Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net loss per share   23,467       23,237       22,553  
 


SiTime Corporation
Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
 
  Year Ended
  December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
       
  (in thousands, except per share data)
Revenue $ 202,697     $ 143,993  
Cost of revenue   98,203       61,905  
Gross profit   104,494       82,088  
Operating expenses:      
Research and development   106,855       97,589  
Selling, general and administrative   102,157       83,971  
Acquisition related costs   10,722       7,728  
Total operating expenses   219,734       189,288  
Loss from operations   (115,240 )     (107,200 )
Interest income   22,883       26,958  
Other expense, net   (758 )     (141 )
Loss before income taxes   (93,115 )     (80,383 )
Income tax expense   (486 )     (152 )
Net loss $ (93,601 )   $ (80,535 )
Net loss attributable to common stockholders and comprehensive loss $ (93,601 )   $ (80,535 )
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $ (4.05 )   $ (3.63 )
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ (4.05 )   $ (3.63 )
Weighted-average shares used to compute basic net loss per share   23,118       22,188  
Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net loss per share   23,118       22,188  
 


SiTime Corporation
Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments
 
  Three months ended
  December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
  (in thousands, except per share data)
Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit and margin to non-GAAP          
Revenue $ 68,111     $ 57,698     $ 42,403  
GAAP gross profit   35,844       29,467       23,693  
GAAP gross margin   52.6 %     51.1 %     55.9 %
Amortization of acquired intangibles   3,573       3,573       280  
Stock-based compensation   652       495       740  
Non-GAAP gross profit $ 40,069     $ 33,535     $ 24,713  
Non-GAAP gross margin   58.8 %     58.1 %     58.3 %
           
Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP          
GAAP research and development expenses $ 29,333     $ 26,489     $ 22,919  
Stock-based compensation   (9,965 )     (9,392 )     (7,039 )
Non-GAAP research and development expenses $ 19,368     $ 17,097     $ 15,880  
           
GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses $ 27,695     $ 25,359     $ 20,514  
Stock-based compensation   (14,586 )     (12,925 )     (9,750 )
Non-GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses $ 13,109     $ 12,434     $ 10,764  
           
GAAP acquisition related costs $ 1,835     $ 2,482     $ 7,728  
Acquisition related costs   (1,835 )     (2,482 )     (7,728 )
Non-GAAP acquisition related costs $     $     $  
Total Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 32,477     $ 29,531     $ 26,644  
           
Reconciliation of GAAP loss from operations to non-GAAP income (loss) from operations          
GAAP loss from operations $ (23,019 )   $ (24,863 )   $ (27,468 )
Acquisition related costs   1,835       2,482       7,728  
Amortization of acquired intangibles   3,573       3,573       280  
Stock-based compensation   25,203       22,812       17,529  
Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 7,592     $ 4,004     $ (1,931 )
Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations as a percentage of revenue   11.1 %     6.9 %     (4.6 %)
           
Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net income          
GAAP net loss $ (18,813 )   $ (19,315 )   $ (19,997 )
Acquisition related costs   1,835       2,482       7,728  
Amortization of acquired intangibles   3,573       3,573       280  
Stock-based compensation   25,203       22,812       17,529  
Non-GAAP net income $ 11,798     $ 9,552     $ 5,540  
Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net income per share(1)   24,452       24,059       23,080  
           
GAAP net loss per share diluted $ (0.80 )   $ (0.83 )   $ (0.89 )
Non-GAAP adjustments detailed above   1.28       1.23       1.13  
Non-GAAP net income per share diluted $ 0.48     $ 0.40     $ 0.24  
(1) Non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares are calculated using the treasury stock method and differ from GAAP diluted weighted average shares due to non-GAAP net income reported.
 


SiTime Corporation
Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments
 
  Year Ended
  December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
  (in thousands, except per share data)
Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit and margin to non-GAAP      
Revenue $ 202,697     $ 143,993  
GAAP gross profit   104,494       82,088  
GAAP gross margin   51.6 %     57.0 %
Amortization of acquired intangibles   11,892       280  
Stock-based compensation   1,654       2,840  
Non-GAAP gross profit $ 118,040     $ 85,208  
Non-GAAP gross margin   58.2 %     59.2 %
       
Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP      
GAAP research and development expenses $ 106,855     $ 97,589  
Stock-based compensation   (37,947 )     (32,909 )
Non-GAAP research and development expenses $ 68,908     $ 64,680  
       
GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses $ 102,157     $ 83,971  
Stock-based compensation   (53,034 )     (41,005 )
Acquisition related integration costs   (550 )      
Non-GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses $ 48,573     $ 42,966  
       
GAAP acquisition related costs $ 10,722     $ 7,728  
Acquisition related costs   (10,722 )     (7,728 )
Non-GAAP acquisition related costs $     $  
Total Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 117,481     $ 107,646  
       
Reconciliation of GAAP loss from operations to non-GAAP income (loss) from operations      
GAAP loss from operations $ (115,240 )   $ (107,200 )
Amortization of acquired intangibles   11,892       280  
Acquisition related costs   10,722       7,728  
Acquisition related integration costs   550        
Stock-based compensation   92,635       76,754  
Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 559     $ (22,438 )
Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations as a percentage of revenue   0.3 %     (15.6 %)
       
Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net income      
GAAP net loss $ (93,601 )   $ (80,535 )
Amortization of acquired intangibles   11,892       280  
Acquisition related costs   10,722       7,728  
Acquisition related integration costs   550        
Stock-based compensation   92,635       76,754  
Non-GAAP net income $ 22,198     $ 4,227  
Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net income per share(1)   23,876       22,967  
       
GAAP net loss per share diluted $ (4.05 )   $ (3.63 )
Non-GAAP adjustments detailed above   4.98       3.81  
Non-GAAP net income per share diluted $ 0.93     $ 0.18  
(1) Non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares are calculated using the treasury stock method and differ from GAAP diluted weighted average shares due to non-GAAP net income reported.
 


SiTime Corporation
Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
  As of
  December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
  (in thousands)
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,106     $ 9,468  
Short-term investments in held-to-maturity securities   412,728       518,733  
Accounts receivable, net   38,209       21,861  
Inventories   76,741       65,539  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   10,276       7,641  
Total current assets   544,060       623,242  
Property and equipment, net   82,475       54,685  
Intangible assets, net   163,558       177,079  
Right-of-use assets, net   6,569       8,262  
Goodwill   87,098       87,098  
Other assets   1,199       1,317  
Total assets $ 884,959     $ 951,683  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 22,894     $ 8,690  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   85,555       112,704  
Total current liabilities   108,449       121,394  
Other non-current liabilities   76,791       122,237  
Total liabilities   185,240       243,631  
Commitments and contingencies      
Stockholders’ equity:      
Common stock   2       2  
Additional paid-in capital   881,718       796,450  
Accumulated deficit   (182,001 )     (88,400 )
Total stockholders’ equity   699,719       708,052  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 884,959     $ 951,683  
 

Investor Relations Contacts:

Shelton Group
Leanne Sievers | Brett Perry
sitm-ir@sheltongroup.com

SiTime Corporation
Beth Howe
Chief Financial Officer
investor.relations@sitime.com


