Cytek Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTKB), a leading cell analysis solutions company, today announced the company will be participating in the following investor conferences.

BTIG 12th Annual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference in Snowbird, UT

Participating on Tuesday, February 11 and Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Raymond James 46th Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, FL

Presentation on Monday, March 3, 2025, at 3:25 p.m. Eastern Time / 12:25 p.m. Pacific Time

TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, MA

Fireside chat on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 7:30 a.m. Pacific time

Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, FL

Participating on Monday, March 10 through Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentations at the Raymond James 46th Annual Institutional Investors Conference and TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference on the “Investors” section of the company website at: investors.cytekbio.com.

About Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

Cytek Biosciences (Nasdaq: CTKB) is a leading cell analysis solutions company advancing the next generation of cell analysis tools by delivering high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis utilizing its patented Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP™) technology. Cytek’s novel approach harnesses the power of information within the entire spectrum of a fluorescent signal to achieve a higher level of multiplexing with precision and sensitivity. Cytek’s platform includes its core FSP instruments, the Cytek Aurora™ and Northern Lights™ systems and its Cytek Aurora CS cell sorter; the Cytek Orion™ reagent cocktail preparation system; the Enhanced Small Particle™ (ESP™) detection technology; the flow cytometer and imaging products under the Amnis® and Guava® brands; and reagents, software and service to provide a comprehensive and integrated suite of solutions for its customers. Cytek is headquartered in Fremont, California with offices and distribution channels across the globe. More information about the company and its products is available at www.cytekbio.com.

Cytek’s products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures (other than Cytek’s Northern Lights-CLC system and certain reagents, which are available for clinical use in China and the European Union).

Cytek, Full Spectrum Profiling, FSP, Cytek Aurora, Northern Lights, Cytek Orion, Enhanced Small Particle, ESP, Amnis and Guava are trademarks of Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

In addition to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases, public conference calls and webcasts, Cytek uses its website (www.cytekbio.com), LinkedIn page and X (formerly Twitter) account as channels of distribution of information about its company, products, planned financial and other announcements, attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information and Cytek may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor Cytek’s website, LinkedIn page, and X account in addition to following its SEC filings, news releases, public conference calls and webcasts.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Olsen

Lages & Associates

(949) 453-8080

stephanie@lages.com

Investor Contact:

Paul Goodson

Head of Investor Relations

pgoodson@cytekbio.com



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.