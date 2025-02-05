Mineralys Therapeutics to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Wednesday, February 12, 2025
RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLYS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension, chronic kidney disease (CKD), obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone, today announced it will report its financial results from the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, before the financial markets open on Wednesday, February 12, 2025.
|Wednesday, February 12th @ 8:30 a.m. ET
|Domestic:
|1-800-717-1738
|International:
|1-646-307-1865
|Webcast:
|Link
A live webcast of the conference call may also be found on the “News & Events” page in the Investor Relations section of the Mineralys Therapeutics website.
About Mineralys Therapeutics
Mineralys Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension, CKD, OSA and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone. Its initial product candidate, lorundrostat, is a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor that Mineralys Therapeutics is developing for cardiorenal conditions affected by dysregulated aldosterone, including hypertension, CKD and OSA. Mineralys is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania, and was founded by Catalys Pacific. For more information, please visit https://mineralystx.com. Follow Mineralys on LinkedIn and Twitter.
