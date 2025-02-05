Blind birding enthusiast to share inspiring story Feb. 20 at MDC's Springfield Nature Center

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A lack of sight has not prevented Donna Posont from developing a deep understanding of the outdoors world.

Posont will share her inspiring personal story and will also discuss her efforts to connect visually impaired people to nature at “Birding by Ear, Birding for Everyone,” a free program Feb. 20 at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Springfield Conservation Nature Center. This program, which will be 6:15 p.m.-7:15 p.m. in the nature center auditorium, is a joint effort of MDC and the Greater Ozarks Audubon Society. It is for all ages. People can register at: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/205928

Posont is blind, but she hasn’t let that prevent her from becoming an accomplished birder. The graduate of the University of Michigan-Dearborn teaches a “Birding by Ear” class at her alma mater. She has developed a program called “Birding by Ear and Beyond” through which she helps blind and visually impaired people gain confidence in their birding skills and in other efforts to connect with the natural world. Posont will discuss how everyone can develop their senses to improve their understanding and appreciation of the outdoors.

MDC's Springfield Conservation Nature Center is located at 4601 S. Nature Center Way in southeast Springfield. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the nature center by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the nature center can call 417-888-4237.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.