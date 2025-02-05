Tide Craft Boats Joins California Yacht Brokers Association (CYBA) as Bronze Sponsor

Tide Craft Boats featuring a Tohatsu Outboard

Tide Craft Boats joins CYBA as a Bronze Sponsor, strengthening connections with yacht brokers and supporting California’s vibrant marine industry.

We’re excited to connect with brokers and industry leaders who share our passion for boating, while reinforcing our mission to provide top-quality tenders that complement the luxury yacht lifestyle.” — Amanda Larson- CEO Tide Craft Boats

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tide Craft Boats , a leading name in luxury yacht tenders and recreational boats, is proud to announce its new membership with the California Yacht Brokers Association (CYBA) as a Bronze Sponsor. This partnership reflects Tide Craft’s continued commitment to supporting the yachting community while expanding its presence within California’s thriving marine industry.“We’re excited to join the CYBA as a Bronze Sponsor,” said Amanda Larson, CEO of Tide Craft Boats. “This partnership allows us to connect with brokers and industry leaders who share our passion for boating, while reinforcing our mission to provide top-quality tenders that complement the luxury yacht lifestyle.”Founded on the principles of quality craftsmanship, modern innovation, and accessibility through affordability, Tide Craft Boats has become a trusted name in the yacht tender market. As a Bronze Sponsor, Tide Craft will actively participate in CYBA events, networking opportunities, and industry initiatives, further strengthening relationships with yacht brokers across California.Tide Craft Boats offers a versatile lineup of premium inflatable RIBs and luxury tenders, designed to meet the demands of modern boaters. With customizable options, superior craftsmanship, and strategic partnerships with industry leaders like Mercury Marine and Rockford Fosgate, Tide Craft continues to set the standard for performance and style on the water.About Tide Craft Boats:Headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, Tide Craft Boats specializes in manufacturing high-quality yacht tenders and recreational boats. With a focus on luxury design, advanced features, and unmatched customer service, Tide Craft Boats is dedicated to enhancing every boating experience. For more information on sizes and offerings visit https://www.tidecraftboats.com About CYBA:The California Yacht Brokers Association (CYBA) is a respected organization that promotes professionalism, integrity, and high standards within the yacht brokerage industry. CYBA provides resources, education, and advocacy for yacht brokers and marine professionals throughout California.For more information about the CYBA sponsorship, please visit https://cyba.info/ or contact: TyCyba@gmail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.