Archdiocese of Oklahoma City Partners with GiveCentral for their Annual Appeal

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Archdiocese of Oklahoma City Partners with GiveCentral for their Annual AppealThe Archdiocese of Oklahoma City has selected GiveCentral as its platform for engagement and giving for its annual appeal and the ministries it serves.The Archdiocese is a vibrant and fast-growing Catholic community of over 222,000 Catholics in central and western Oklahoma. It covers 46 counties and 42,470 square miles.Their Annual Catholic Appeal is the primary way to support Archbishop Paul Coakley and his ministry as the bishop to the people of central and western Oklahoma."We are excited to partner with GiveCentral to enhance the fundraising capabilities at the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City. In an era where technology drives engagement, meeting donors where they are is crucial. Amidst a widespread decline in donor participation across nonprofits, GiveCentral's platform offers a vital solution. It simplifies the process for donors to support the Church and provides them with greater flexibility to manage their gifts month to month and year over year," said Jennifer Yardley, Director of Annual Giving, Stewardship & Development.GiveCentral has helped charities raise more than $1 billion for their missions by making it easy for donors and charities to connect. With GC SmartTools, donors can complete their secured giving via email, text, or personalized QR codes in 10 seconds or less, engaging communities with AI power-packed communication tools. GiveCentral provides more ways for donors to engage with their charities in 10 seconds or less.About GiveCentralGiveCentral is a web and text-based donation and engagement platform designed to help nonprofits raise more funds. By consolidating all collection, fundraising, and communication activities in one place, GiveCentral makes it easier for donors to give, for nonprofits to connect, and for administrators to save time on accounting and data management with AI-powered GC SmartTools.About The Archdiocese of OklahomaThe original Diocese of Oklahoma was erected in 1905, became the Diocese of Oklahoma City and Tulsa in 1930, and was erected into the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City in 1972.Our sacred purpose, as the people of the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City, is to joyfully witness to our Catholic faith in central and western Oklahoma through the teaching, sanctifying, and governing ministry of Christ and His Church so that the Body of Christ is made present, the universal call to holiness proclaimed, and all people are welcomed into the promise of eternal life.To read more about the vision of the Archdiocese, please visit https://archokc.org/

