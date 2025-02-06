AqueoUS Vets® Adds Four Channel Partners to its Network of Elite Manufacturers' Representatives

Ensuring state-of-the-art water filtration systems are locally accessible nationwide.

REDDING, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AqueoUS Vets® (AV) is proud to announce the addition of four new manufacturers’ representatives—EW2 Environmental, Inc., Southern Water Technologies, Environmental Technical Sales, and Haynes Equipment—to its growing Channel Partner program. This expansion grows AV’s tier-one representatives to 16, all of whom are committed to safeguarding communities across 39 states. By fostering strong partnerships with water utilities, consultants, and contractors, AV continues to drive innovation and collaboration in delivering effective, sustainable water treatment solutions.AqueoUS Vets is a leading provider of innovative water treatment systems, addressing both long-standing and emerging contaminants, including PFAS, across the U.S. The addition of these companies expands AV’s nationwide footprint into Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and Missouri.“Our continued network growth reflects our commitment to safeguarding public health by ensuring sustainable access to clean water,” said AqueoUS Vets President & CEO Dr. Mirka Wilderer. “By expanding our Channel Partner program, we are able to collaborate more closely with water utilities, consultants, and contractors across the U.S., providing innovative, cost-effective solutions to address both emerging and long-standing water contamination issues.”AqueoUS Vets’ unique, concept-to-commission approach offers seamless, turnkey solutions for system design, media selection, manufacturing, installation, and ongoing service. This holistic approach, combined with proven and reliable solutions guarantees long-term operational reliability while delivering the lowest total cost of ownership for water filtration systems.For more information about AqueoUS Vets and its offerings, please visit www.aqueousvets.com AqueoUS Vets (AV) is a leading vertically integrated manufacturer and supplier of water treatment systems that protect our health and the environment by removing PFAS and other contaminants of emerging concern (CECs). As a trusted industry leader, AV pairs its team of seasoned engineers and water industry professionals with an innovative, entrepreneurial approach to creating cutting-edge solutions for each end user. From concept to commission, AV’s turnkey solutions encompass a full range of capabilities, including design, manufacturing, installation, commissioning, and exemplary, long-term customer service. A proud member of the Bain Double Impact family, AV is passionate about ensuring sustainable social and environmental impact in the communities it serves. To learn more, visit www.AqueoUSVets.com

