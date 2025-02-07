Catalyst Consulting Acquires RICH Hair Care Americas, Expanding Clean Beauty Across North, Central, and South America

RICH Hair Care Affordable Clean Beauty Product Offering For Women and Men

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catalyst Consulting, a strategic advisory and investment firm specializing in scaling high-growth consumer brands, has acquired RICH Hair Care Americas, securing its intellectual property, trademarks, and full commercial rights across North America, Central America, and South America. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in bringing affordable, salon-quality clean beauty to a broader audience.

A Strategic Move to Scale Clean Beauty

Having advised RICH Hair Care for four years and serving as CEO of its Americas division, Lockie Andrews led the management buyout, positioning the brand for accelerated growth in retail, e-commerce, and digital innovation.

“This is a game-changing opportunity,” said Lockie Andrews, CEO and Owner of Catalyst Consulting and RICH Americas. “RICH Hair Care has built a loyal following in Europe and India, and I’m excited to expand its presence in the Americas. As someone with allergies and sensitivities, I know firsthand the need for high-quality, clean ingredients that are both effective and affordable. This acquisition allows us to bring premium solutions to more consumers while driving innovation in the beauty industry.”

Expanding RICH Hair Care Through Innovation & AI

Best known for its #1 Amazon bestselling beard oil, shampoos, conditioners, treatments, and curl creams, RICH Hair Care is poised for growth with:

• Retail & E-commerce Expansion – Increasing availability in major specialty and mass retailers to meet the rising demand for clean beauty solutions.

• Product Innovation – Expanding men’s grooming offerings and launching new women’s, kids’, and teen hair care lines featuring celebrity, influencer, and stylist collaborations.

• AI-Driven Personalization – Leveraging Catalyst Consulting’s proprietary AI-powered marketing and Gen AI tools to enhance digital commerce, drive consumer engagement, and deliver personalized product recommendations at scale.

A Brand Poised for Strategic Growth

“We are excited to continue the growth of RICH in the Americas under Lockie’s leadership,” said Indrek Lohmus, Founder of RICH Hair Care. “Her expertise in DTC, e-commerce, and beauty marketing makes her the ideal leader to expand RICH’s presence in this fast-growing market.”

With this acquisition, RICH Hair Care Americas is actively pursuing strategic partnerships with retailers, investors, and industry leaders to strengthen its position in the $125 billion North American beauty market, including the $13 billion U.S. hair care segment.

About Catalyst Consulting

Catalyst Consulting is a leading management consultancy focused on scaling and incubating brands through strategic growth, digital innovation, and artificial intelligence. With a mission to drive sustainable growth, Catalyst Consulting builds high-impact businesses in beauty, fashion, CPG, and technology-driven consumer industries.

About RICH Hair Care

Founded in Europe, RICH Hair Care is a premium clean beauty brand delivering salon-quality hair care at accessible prices. Known for its eco-friendly, cruelty-free formulations and award-winning products, RICH Hair Care has built a strong following among beauty professionals, influencers, and celebrities. With its expansion into the Americas, the brand is bringing sustainable, high-performance beauty solutions to a wider audience.

