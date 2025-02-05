Slovenia's statement on the proposals on the forced relocation of Palestinians from Gaza

SLOVENIA, February 5 - History has shown that such policies perpetuate cycles of trauma, instability, and injustice. We stand unequivocally with the Palestinian people’s right to remain in their homes and on their land and to decide on their own future in line with the principle of self-determination.

Slovenia firmly upholds the two-state solution as the only just and viable resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In this context, we emphasize that Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem form an indivisible whole of the Palestinian state, where governance must be under the Palestinian Authority. Slovenia unequivocally rejects any attempts at violent settlement expansion and any discourse on the annexation of the West Bank. Such actions undermine the prospects for peace.

The claim that Jordan or Egypt should absorb Gaza’s population ignores both the sovereign rights of these nations and the fundamental principles of refugee protection. Slovenia warns that such proposals risk destabilizing the entire Middle East, exacerbating regional tensions, and undermining Jordan’s and Egypt’s security.

The task of reconstruction of Gaza will be enormous and will call for a joint international endeavour. Slovenia stands ready to contribute, alongside the EU, the United States, and regional partners, to ensure a just and sustainable recovery.