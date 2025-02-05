New Book 'Mental Health Meltdown' Illuminates the Voices of Bipolar and Other Mental Illnesses

Mental Health Meltdown

No one chooses a mental illness - or a physical disability. The stories educate others to help erase cultural stigmas.” — Paul Samuels

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Authors Paul and Arlene Samuels are illuminating the voices of bipolar and other mental illnesses in their new book, Mental Health Meltdown. The groundbreaking book features theirs and thirty-five other first-person stories available everywhere from HigherLife Publishing. ​Leading the way, the authors exclaim that a psychiatrist’s diagnosis of Paul with Bipolar 2 at age 55 and medication was "one of the best days of our lives.” ​Married for almost five decades, Arlene writes as a loved one affected by mental illness by providing guidance to others in similar situations. "Most marriages face problems,” writes Arlene. "Often, feelings of love disappear. Outrageous commitment must kick in when feelings desert us." ​ ​In the pages of Mental Health Meltdown, readers identify with varied voices of people affected: spouses, children, and the diagnosed person. The book portrays the dilemmas from a mental illness. Some are solved, while others are not. Yet all the contributors affirm that there is hope. The contributors are not psychiatrists, yet their experiences help the reader recognize symptoms, seek diagnosis, adjust to the impact, and most importantly hold on to hope. ​Paul is quick to say, “No one chooses a mental illness - or a physical disability. The stories educate others to help erase cultural stigmas.” ​ Paul and Arlene are hopeful that Mental Health Meltdown will help the public view mental illnesses with the same compassion offered to those with physical illnesses. ​For more information, visit www.thementalhealthmeltdown.com About the Authors:Paul Samuels is a proud first-generation American born in South Bronx, New York. He is the author of Bipolar Missionary, Expressions of Life, and three children’s books, The Rainbow Kids, Suppose, and Where is Christmas? Paul co-leads peer-to-peer support groups affiliated with the national organization, Depression Bipolar Support Alliance (dbsalliance.org). He has served on the staff of humanitarian aid organizations World Vision and Mercy Ships, and he is a former owner and instructor of South Carolina real estate schools. ​Arlene Bridges Samuels claims the Carolinas as home. She is an accomplished writer, the popular weekly feature columnist for The Christian Broadcasting Network/Israel and hosts her devotionals at ArleneBridgesSamuels.com. Arlene's past positions include refugee resettlement, Mercy Ships, professional folk singer, and owner of a singing telegram company. A graduate of Winthrop University, she earned her master’s degree in Rehabilitation Counseling at The University of Alabama. ​

