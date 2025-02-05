eXp World Holdings to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Results on Feb. 20, 2025





Management to discuss fourth quarter and full-year 2024 results and host investor Q&A at virtual event

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty®, FrameVR.io and SUCCESS® Enterprises, today announced it expects to report its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025.

The Company will hold a virtual fireside chat and investor Q&A on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025 at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET hosted by,

Glenn Sanford, Founder, Chairman and CEO, eXp World Holdings

Leo Pareja, CEO, eXp Realty

Wendy Forsythe, CMO, eXp Realty

Kent Cheng, Principal Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer, eXp World Holdings

The investor Q&A is open to investors, current stockholders and anyone interested in learning more about eXp World Holdings and its companies. Submit questions in advance to investors@eXpWorldHoldings.com.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Investor Q&A

Date: Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025

Time: 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET

Location: exp.world. Join at https://exp.world/earnings

Livestream: expworldholdings.com/events



About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, FrameVR.io and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 85,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by FrameVR.io technology, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com.

Media Relations Contact:

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

mediarelations@expworldholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Denise Garcia

investors@expworldholdings.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e4e59be6-03a9-465c-86cc-51294273b428

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.

