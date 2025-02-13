ASIAN BEAUTY MARKET LEADER NUTRIWORKS EXPANDS U.S. REACH WITH AMAZON.COM DEBUT

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following successful debuts on both OneLavi.com and Walmart.com, Asian beauty market leader NutriWorks has brought its DIY foot reflexology product lines, RestoreGlow, BeautyRest, and CircuFlow, to e-commerce giant Amazon.com.

“Our official debut in the United States late last year cemented the next major step for our company’s expansion,” stated NutriWorks Co-Founder Amy Wong. “With loyal customers across Asia and Europe, we knew it was time to bring one of our most popular product series to U.S. consumers, allowing them to understand and benefit from the Traditional Chinese Medicine knowledge that has guided people for ages.”

For more than 25 years, NutriWorks has produced safe, natural, and effective products geared towards health-conscious consumers around the world. With initial product launches in Hong Kong before expanding later into the United Kingdom, NutriWorks has claimed its spot as a leader in the multi-billion dollar beauty industry.

“We’re very excited to be expanding our market reach right on time for Valentine’s Day. Amazon.com is one of the most accessible and trusted retail giants in the world, and this launch will allow us to better connect with consumers who rely on the platform for quality products at affordable prices.”

Wong added, “Since 2000, we’ve set out to create unique, top-quality products that not only address various customer needs, but also change how they feel about themselves inside and out.”

NutriWorks’ Rest, Flow, and Glow are simple-to-use, do-it-yourself foot patches that trigger reflexology zones across the feet to naturally support your body’s healing processes. This may result in significant improvements to sleep quality (BeautyRest), an increased sense of energy and life (CircuFlow) and a general feeling of renewal and detoxification (RestoreGlow). Each product, as well as its ingredients, are derived from over a millennia of traditional eastern wellness.

For more information, visit https://www.nutriworks.com/

Amazon:

RestoreGlow- https://tinyurl.com/4sbf3dkm

BeautyRest- https://tinyurl.com/4m4d2anv

CircuFlow- https://tinyurl.com/yj4xmsjv

About NutriWorks

A decades-old health and beauty leader headquartered in Hong Kong and maker of the original, clinically proven Patch-It® product line, NutriWorks has brought its easy-to-apply series of reflexology simulating foot patches, “Rest, Flow and Glow,” to United States retailers.

Launched in 2000, NutriWorks has become a market leader in Asia in the creation of safe, natural, effective supplements and externally used product lines. The company owns Flexi-Patch and Patch-It®, gaining a strong market reputation internationally for quality and clinically proven efficacy since 2001. In 2012, NutriWorks added to its range of products Acti-Tape, a drug-free physiotherapy/sports tape.

Built on the founding philosophy ‘nutrition that works’, NutriWorks’ supplements are formulated with well-researched ingredients from sources that ensure safety, quality, and efficacy. A pioneer in prioritizing sustainable, natural ingredients, NutriWorks has also led the trend to transition from supplements to external health products.

