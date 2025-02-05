Two Days Left for Georgians to Apply for Federal Disaster Assistance

The deadline is quickly approaching for Georgia survivors of Tropical Storm Debby (Aug. 4—20. 2024) and Hurricane Helene (Sept. 24—Oct. 30, 2024) in the counties designated for Individual Assistance to apply federal assistance.

The application period to apply for federal disaster assistance ends in two days, on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025.

Counties approved for assistance for Hurricane Helene are: Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Butts, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Columbia, Cook, Dodge, Echols, Effingham, Elbert, Emanuel, Evans, Fulton, Glascock, Glynn, Hancock, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Lanier, Laurens, Liberty, Lincoln, Long, Lowndes, McDuffie, McIntosh, Montgomery, Newton, Pierce, Rabun, Richmond, Screven, Stephens, Taliaferro, Tattnall, Telfair, Thomas, Tift, Toombs, Treutlen, Ware, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Wheeler and Wilkes.

Counties approved for assistance for Tropical Storm Debby are: Bryan, Bulloch, Chatham, Effingham, Evans, Liberty, Long and Screven.

There are four ways to apply for assistance:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

The FEMA App for mobile devices

Call toll-free 800-621-3362 . Survivors can also contact the Georgia Call Center Monday through Saturday at 678-547-2861 for assistance with their application.

. Survivors can also contact the Georgia Call Center Monday through Saturday at 678-547-2861 for assistance with their application. FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers. For locations and hours, go online to fema.gov/drc

FEMA provides help to all disaster survivors, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status. Our top priority is ensuring that disaster assistance is reaching people in need.

For the latest information about Georgia’s recovery, visit fema.gov/helene/georgia and fema.gov/disaster/4821. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or follow FEMA on social media at: FEMA Blog on fema.gov, @FEMA or @FEMAEspanol on X, FEMA or FEMA Espanol on Facebook, @FEMA on Instagram, and via FEMA YouTube channel. Also, follow Acting Administrator Cameron Hamilton on X @FEMA_Cam.