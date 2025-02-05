March 20-22, 2025, Parker Seminars to Host Annual Over-the-Top Las Vegas Seminar

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From March 20-22, 2025, professionals will head to Las Vegas for Parker Seminars, being hosted at the Caesars Forum Event Center! Thousands of dedicated professionals will learn from speakers, sit in on valuable, unique classes, and check out the latest trends in the large Expo Center. “Ascend” offers attendees an extraordinary three-day experience that redefines career possibilities.

Featuring a world-class lineup of visionary speakers in business, human performance, healthcare, technology, and leadership, this year’s “Ascend – Innovate, Empower, Transform” theme showcases modern healthcare practices and technology, as well as speakers who empower and motivate changes. Parker Seminars continues the positive transformation of public education and provider care to keep people healthy!

With well-known keynote speakers like #1 New York Times Best-Selling Author and podcast host Jay Shetty, neuroscientist and globally recognized podcaster Andrew Huberman, leading industry advisor and podcaster Angela Duckworth, global leader Gary Vaynerchuk, master of client-centric view Richard Harris, and New York Times Best-Selling Author and podcaster Gabrielle Lyon, the “Ascend” seminar makes it easy (and fun!) for professionals to earn valuable CE hours and stay current on trends, technology, and resources for their industries.

With many premier class tracks and exciting special events like the Expo Extravaganza, book signings, the WCWC and CA Luncheons, the party at Drai’s Nightclub, and so much more, there is something for everyone who attends to look forward to! Don’t miss the Prospective Student Luncheon, introducing potential future providers to modern care and everything they can look forward to in their future careers.

This is one event that is sure to give you FOMO if missed! To learn more about this unique educational event, view the official event schedule, or register to attend, click here! Check out Parker University President Dr. William E. Morgan’s video invitation here.

About Parker Seminars

Since 1951, Parker Seminars has hosted more than 430 seminars across the globe and trained more than 40,000 Doctors of Chiropractic and more than 200,000 chiropractic assistants. Parker Seminars embraces the entire profession, regardless of one’s philosophy or techniques. Not only is it a place of inspiration, learning, networking, and motivation, but each seminar also offers a variety of continuing education options for both the Doctor of Chiropractic and chiropractic assistant. Parker Seminars invites everyone involved and interested in chiropractic to attend hoping that together, chiropractic will become the preeminent healing profession in the world. Get more information about Parker Seminars at parkerseminars.com.

About Parker University

Parker University, the fourth-fastest growing college in Texas and the fastest-growing college in Dallas, was founded in 1982 by Dr. James William Parker (formerly Parker College of Chiropractic). Today, Parker University has more than 2,100 students and more than 35 academic programs, including its renowned chiropractic program, as well as master’s degrees in clinical neuroscience, strength and human performance, and functional nutrition. Currently, Parker University has the second-largest chiropractic cohort of any campus worldwide. Parker University has been recognized as an Honor Roll Institution by Great Colleges to Work For®, one of the 25 Fastest-Growing Colleges in the U.S., as a recipient of the FutureEdge 50 Awards, and as a Best Texas Online College by Forbes.

