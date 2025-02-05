ICYMI: Governor Newsom cuts red tape to help Los Angeles quickly recover and rebuild

Recovery and rebuilding, faster than ever

Governor Newsom has launched historic recovery and rebuilding efforts, cutting red tape and suspending regulations to help make the recovery process faster than ever before. Moving proactively to remove barriers that would prevent a quick recovery, Governor Newsom began issuing orders and suspending regulations related to rebuilding in the days immediately after the firestorms began.

✂️ Suspending permitting requirements. Governor Newsom waived permitting requirements based on the California Coastal Act and the California Environmental Quality Act on January 12.

🏠 Creating more temporary housing, faster. To help provide necessary shelter for those immediately impacted by the firestorms, the Governor issued an executive order on January 16 to streamline the construction and occupancy of accessory dwelling units, increase availability of trailers and other temporary housing, and suspend fees for mobile home parks.

⚠️Fast-tracking clean-up and recovery. With an eye toward recovery, On January 12, the Governor directed fast action on debris removal work and mitigating the potential for mudslides and flooding in areas burned. Three days later, he signed an executive order to allow expert federal hazmat crews to start cleaning up properties as a key step in getting people back to their properties safely.



📝 Tax and mortgage relief for disaster victims and businesses. On January 11, California postponed the individual tax filing deadline to October 15 for Los Angeles County taxpayers. Additionally, the state extended the January 31, 2025, sales and use tax filing deadline for Los Angeles County taxpayers until April 30 — providing critical tax relief for businesses. Governor Newsom suspended penalties and interest on late property tax payments for a year, effectively extending the state property tax deadline. The Governor also worked with state– and federally-chartered banks that have committed to providing mortgage relief for survivors in certain zip codes.

✔️ Waiving licensing fees for small businesses. The Governor issued an executive order on January 29 to support small businesses and workers, by providing relief to help businesses recover quickly by deferring annual licensing fees and waiving other requirements that may impose barriers to recovery.

❤️ Making it easier for survivors to quickly get help. The Governor fast-tracked more relief for survivors on January 27 by waiving or suspending regulations that could make it more difficult for survivors to access important services, such as child care, education, rental housing, health care, and tax relief.

Get help today

For those Californians impacted by the firestorms in Los Angeles, there are resources available.Californians can go to CA.gov/LAfires – a hub for information and resources from state, local and federal government.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses from wildfires in Los Angeles County can apply for disaster assistance:

