‘STAYCATION' TV Show gets a spin-off with Sports and International Distribution

The most-watched vacation rental show in the world is getting two spinoffs and global distribution.

Getting a spin-off is beyond exciting. From a little local show to expanding globally and having the biggest show of its genre, it is a dream come true.” — Show Creator: Robert Parks-Valletta

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What started as a small travel show, the production company The Destination Channel has grown into a global phenomenon. Staycation: The World’s Best Vacation Rentals has quickly become the largest vacation rental show in the world, captivating over 11 million viewers across CBS, CW affiliates, and top streaming platforms like PlutoTV, Tubi, and Plex. With its groundbreaking concept of blending entertainment and interactive booking, the show has redefined how people discover and experience travel.

Now, fueled by its massive success, the Staycation universe is growing! With new spin-offs, fresh hosts, and expanded global coverage, the brand is taking travel entertainment to a new level.

The Staycation Universe Just Got Bigger

As Staycation continues to dominate, three new high-energy spin-offs are launching, each bringing a fresh and unique take on vacation, sports, and luxury experiences:

Staycation Sports – Hosted by the high-energy Charlie Boots, this action-packed spin-off takes sports fans inside the ultimate game-day getaways. With partnerships featuring NFL, MLB, and NCAA teams, including the Chicago White Sox and the University of Texas, this show will explore sports-themed vacation rentals, exclusive team partnerships, and legendary fan experiences.

Staycation Europe – Led by travel expert Monica Walton, this international expansion takes viewers on a breathtaking journey through Europe’s most extraordinary vacation rentals, from luxurious urban escapes to historic countryside stays.

Staycation Wine & Dine – Hosted by Evan Michael (CBS’s This is Golf), this gourmet spin-off blends travel, food, and wine, showcasing world-class culinary destinations paired with must-stay vacation rentals.

From TV Screens to Real-Life Travel Adventures

What makes Staycation different? It’s not just a show—it’s a movement. Unlike traditional travel content, Staycation offers an interactive experience where viewers can instantly book the stunning vacation rentals they see on screen. This game-changing model has empowered independent homeowners and driven massive economic growth in travel destinations worldwide.

Now, with these spin-offs, Staycation is expanding its reach and giving audiences even more ways to explore, book, and experience the best places to stay.

Staycation Gets an Iconic Ride

Taking inspiration from legendary travel shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Staycation is teaming up with Project88.co to create a custom-built Land Rover, turning the show’s adventures into a full-blown on-the-road travel experience. This rugged, adventure-ready vehicle will become a staple of the series, adding even more excitement to the brand’s storytelling.

Robert Parks-Valletta on the Brand’s Explosive Growth

"We started as a small local show, and now we’re the biggest of our kind. Expanding into multiple spin-offs, reaching international markets, and continuing to change the way people travel—it’s beyond what I could have imagined. We’re just getting started."

With its unstoppable momentum, Staycation is proving to be the future of travel entertainment. Fans can look forward to the launch of three dynamic new spin-offs, bringing even more dream getaways, once-in-a-lifetime experiences, and next-level vacation inspiration.

About Staycation

Staycation is the leading vacation rental show, created by Robert Parks-Valletta, showcasing the most extraordinary properties across the globe while sharing personal homeowner stories and the economic impact of vacation rentals. Originally broadcast locally, Staycation has expanded to national syndication on CBS, CW, and multiple streaming platforms.

