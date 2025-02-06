Israelite: How to Know Your Identity Without Losing Your Savior Launches During Black History Month

My mission is to restore Black families, Communities, and Christians by arming them with knowledge of self and faith in the Hebrew Messiah, Yahusha Hamasiach.” — Author Ashanda McCants

ST. THOMAS, VIRGIN ISLANDS, U.S., February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking release timed for Black History Month, author Ashanda McCants presents, "Israelite: How to Know Your Identity Without Losing Your Savior," an eye-opening exploration of the spiritual journey and national identity of African Americans and Black people dispersed across the globe through the Transatlantic and Arabic Slave Trades. This transformative work is set to ignite conversation, reflection, and empowerment among Black Christians seeking to uncover their true heritage and faith.

With meticulous research and a deeply personal narrative, Israelite intertwines Biblical, historical, geographical, and testimonial accounts to present a compelling case for the true lineage of Black Christians as descendants of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob—the progenitors of the children of Israel. McCants challenges traditional Christian teachings that frame the Hebraic Scriptures through a Roman (Hellenistic) lens, instead offering an insightful perspective that bridges the intersectionality of faith and national identity.

Through a memoir-style recounting of her own spiritual awakening, McCants delves into the lasting impact of the deliberate miseducation of the Black populace. She exposes how this systemic erasure has led to generational psychological trauma, affecting Black families, communities, spiritual beliefs, and even economic stability.

Israelite also features powerful testimonies from both Hebrew and Gentile believers, highlighting the ways in which mainstream Christendom has contributed to the mental, spiritual, and economic subjugation of Black Christians.

“This book is for anyone who has ever questioned the plight of the Black community and seeks to break free from the mental and spiritual shackles of historical misrepresentation,” says McCants. “My mission is to restore Black families, Communities, and Christians by arming them with knowledge of self and faith in the Hebrew Messiah, Yahusha Hamasiach.”

As Black History Month serves as a time of reflection, education, and celebration of Black heritage, Israelite is a timely and essential read for those looking to reclaim their identity and deepen their faith. It is foundational for Black Christians to know who they are as they grow in the revelational knowledge of Whose they are. This dynamic penning by astute Author McCants helps them on that road.

These five-star reviews speak for themselves:

“Oh my goodness, this is SO GOOOOOODDDD!!!!! I am in awe right now.” -Jill C.

“I found this book to be highly inspiring and informative, with a fresh perspective that I thoroughly appreciated.” -Pastor Rick Fletcher

“This piece went beyond peripheral and demystified the mysteries many believers are ignorant of.”- Vera L

