February is Earthquake and Tsunami Awareness Month in Oregon

SALEM, OR – Governor Tina Kotek has proclaimed February Tsunami and Earthquake Awareness Month in Oregon.

In the past, Oregon has suffered considerable damage from moderate earthquake events—such as the 1993 Scotts Mills and Klamath Falls earthquakes—and from a deadly tsunami that originated in Alaska in 1964.

Scientific evidence indicates that the State of Oregon is at risk for a much larger event associated with the Cascadia Subduction Zone that is expected to generate strong ground shaking and a destructive tsunami, similar to the event that occurred in Northeastern Japan on March 11, 2011.

Loss of life and property is minimized by natural hazard mitigation planning and grant funding at the state, Tribal, and local levels, which reduce the impact of disasters through risk assessment and mitigation actions—such as seismic strengthening of existing buildings and public education on local tsunami evacuation routes.

As a result, the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM), within its role as chair of the Interagency Hazard Mitigation Team (IHMT), will be working with IHMT member agencies, federal partners, local jurisdictions, and neighboring states to highlight jurisdictional earthquake and tsunami mitigation strategies and provide education and information about individual preparedness for Oregon residents and visitors throughout the month of February and beyond.

Watch our social media channels and website for preparedness tips and upcoming dates for the Tsunami Preparedness Roadshow that will be traveling to numerous coastal communities February 27 through 28.

Also, share the following resources with your community!

RESOURCES