Event Driven Daily Launches Coverage of Rafael Holdings Following Cyclo Therapeutics Merger

Jackson, WY – Event Driven Daily, a boutique investment research firm specializing in special situation investing, has initiated coverage of Rafael Holdings following its recent merger with Cyclo Therapeutics.

The strategic merger positions Rafael Holdings to capitalize on significant growth opportunities, including the anticipated completion of its Phase 3 clinical study by summer 2025. With the potential to generate substantial cash flows, Rafael Holdings is expected to attract heightened interest from the investment community. By initiating coverage of Rafael Holdings following its merger with Cyclo Therapeutics, Event Driven Daily reinforces its dedication to identifying exceptional special situations and delivering them to the investment community in a clear and accessible format.

“Our aim is simple. We want to radically reduce the time and effort that it takes you to find high quality special situation investments,” said Evan Bleker, Founder and Chief Executive of Event Driven Daily.

Rafael Holdings is led by Howard Jonas, a highly accomplished entrepreneur and venture investor with a track record of success. The company is currently focused on advancing its Phase 3 clinical study, which is expected to conclude by summer 2025. If successful, the study has the potential to unlock significant cash flow opportunities, positioning Rafael Holdings as an attractive prospect for investors.

Event Driven Daily is dedicated to uncovering high-potential special situations and providing timely insights to its subscribers. Coverage of Rafael Holdings, including an in-depth analysis of its merger with Cyclo Therapeutics, is now available to Event Driven Daily members.

Event Driven Daily offers three tailored solutions to help investors navigate the world of special situation investments:

Morning Brew (Free) : This comprehensive monthly email is delivered at no cost, providing subscribers with upcoming special situations. It offers a concise overview of high-potential investments for those looking to stay informed without a financial commitment.

: This comprehensive monthly email is delivered at no cost, providing subscribers with upcoming special situations. It offers a concise overview of high-potential investments for those looking to stay informed without a financial commitment. Deal Flow : For investors seeking more frequent updates, the Deal Flow subscription provides daily or weekly alerts about new special situation opportunities. Subscribers gain access to detailed special situation calendars, essential briefs on each opportunity, and the ability to set email reminders for specific stocks of interest.

: For investors seeking more frequent updates, the Deal Flow subscription provides daily or weekly alerts about new special situation opportunities. Subscribers gain access to detailed special situation calendars, essential briefs on each opportunity, and the ability to set email reminders for specific stocks of interest. Insights Membership: Full membership offers a complete suite of tools, including all benefits of the Deal Flow subscription, along with exclusive access to a community forum for discussions, in-depth stock analysis on the most promising opportunities, insights into the firm’s team’s buys and sells, an official watch list of potential investments, strategy performance trackers, and much more.

These solutions are designed to provide investors with the resources and support they need to make well-informed decisions in the dynamic field of special situation investing.

Event Driven Daily encourages individuals interested in event driven investing to stay informed by subscribing to the free email newsletter or for deeper insights and exclusive tools, consider upgrading to Deal Flow or Insights Membership by visiting the website.

About Event Driven Daily

Event Driven Daily is a boutique investment research firm specializing in uncovering high-potential special situations and event-driven investment opportunities. With over 30 years of capital markets experience and a global focus spanning 29 countries, the firm provides professional-grade analysis, special situation event calendars, and actionable insights to help the investment community make informed decisions.

More Information

To learn more about Event Driven Daily and its coverage of Rafael Holdings, please visit the website at https://www.eventdrivendaily.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/event-driven-daily-launches-coverage-of-rafael-holdings-following-cyclo-therapeutics-merger/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.