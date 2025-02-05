Want to Work at the Most Iconic Music Festival in the World? Allied Universal Hiring for Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Allied Universal®, North America’s leading security and facility services company, is filling event staff and security positions to work at Coachella, the world’s largest outdoor music festival in Coachella Valley, Calif. Available positions include ushers, greeters, access control, crowd management and more.

On-the-spot offers

No experience necessary

Veterans encouraged to apply

Flexible schedules

Morning, day, evening, overnight and overtime shifts available

Competitive, weekly pay

$19 per hour (event security)

$18 per hour (event staff)

Transportation options available

Free lodging

Meals provided

Paid training

Potential career paths to management

Promote from within culture

REQUIREMENTS:

18 years or older

High school diploma (or equivalent)

Guard Card required (event security positions)

Background investigation

Valid driver’s license

Professional, articulate and able to use good independent judgement and discretion

Carry out safety and security procedures, site-specific policies and, when appropriate, emergency response activities

Respond to incidents in a calm, problem-solving manner

Outstanding verbal and written communication skills

Ability to successfully interact at all levels of the organization, including with clients, while functioning as a team player

Apply online today:

https://startup-aus.icims.com/jobs/1331642/event-staff---coachella/job?mode=view&mobile=false&width=731&height=500&bga=true&needsRedirect=false&jan1offset=-480&jun1offset=-420

“Allied Universal offers careers and long-term growth in the thriving and essential security industry,” said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. “We have countless examples of individuals who began their career as a security professional and are in senior leadership positions today.”

Comprehensive national job listings are available at: https://jobs.aus.com/.

Allied Universal offers great benefits for full-time team members. There are various job sites and positions available including customer service officers, security mobile patrol officers, emergency department officers, security shift supervisors, security dispatch operators and more.

For full-time positions, company benefits include medical and dental coverage, life insurance, 401(k), holidays and more. Allied Universal is an equal opportunity employer committed to hiring a diverse workforce.

About Allied Universal

The world’s leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the FORTUNE 500, Allied Universal® delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is more than $20 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and safeguarding customers, communities and people. For more information, visit www.aus.com.

