Revive Health Plan Rebrands as Rixa Health: Pioneering a New Era in Telehealth Innovation

Revive Health, a leading telehealth provider headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio, is proud to announce its rebranding to Rixa Health, a name that embodies the company's unique vision for patient-centered care and innovation in healthcare technology. This new identity reflects the organization's commitment to delivering root-cause-focused, accessible telehealth services that stand apart in a rapidly evolving market.

As a Perrysburg-based company, Rixa Health remains deeply rooted in its Midwestern values while embracing a bold, forward-thinking approach to healthcare. The rebrand signifies a transformative step in the company's mission to redefine telehealth and expand its impact on patients nationwide.

"We chose the name Rixa Health to convey our forward-thinking approach," says Dr. Tim Scott,Co-Founder of Rixa Health. "Each letter holds meaning to our company, our mission and our commitment to patient care: R stands for being Rooted in metabolic health, I is Inspired by functional medicine, X represents the x-factor—the unknown future of health and medicine, and A underscores our commitment to Adapt to our clients' needs, the medical community, and the world around us. We want a fresh, memorable brand that clearly signals who we are and what we stand for."

Originally founded under the name Revive Health, the Perrysburg, Ohio company discovered another medical clinic in the region also using "Revive," creating market confusion. To avoid misunderstandings and confidently differentiate itself, leadership saw this rebrand as an opportunity to start a new chapter—one that underscores the values and clinical philosophy behind its work.

Rixa Health's core approach is rooted in metabolic medicine and functional healthcare principles, focusing on long-term wellness rather than just symptom relief. By leveraging advanced biomarkers, individualized plans, and the latest advancements in weight loss (including Semaglutide, Tirzepatide, and peptide therapies), Rixa Health empowers patients to tackle the root causes of illness. The result is a holistic treatment strategy that addresses lifestyle factors, nutrition, and mental well-being—ensuring each patient has the tools and support needed for sustainable health improvements.

"We are excited about this new chapter as Rixa Health," adds Dr. Scott. "This rebrand represents our unwavering commitment to providing personalized, accessible healthcare that addresses the true origins of metabolic and chronic conditions. Our focus is on empowering our patients to achieve long-term wellness, not just temporary fixes. Rixa Health is more than a name change; it's a promise to deliver care that's both innovative and deeply personal."

Through convenient telehealth services, Rixa Health enables patients to connect with providers from home, work, or anywhere with internet access. Their team of board-certified physicians and nurse practitioners, highly trained in functional medicine, nutritional support, and peptide therapy, is committed to transforming the patient experience.

In Northwest Ohio, the challenges posed by obesity and diabetes are particularly acute. Recent data from the 2022/2023 Lucas County Community Health Assessment indicate that approximately 43% of adults in Lucas County are classified as obese—substantially higher than Ohio's overall adult obesity rate of 38.1% (2022 data) and the updated national average of 40.3% (CDC, 2021–2023). Additionally, around 14% of Lucas County adults have been diagnosed with diabetes, with the prevalence rising to 24% among adults over 65 and those with incomes less than $25,000 per year (Healthy Lucas County, 2019).

Recent clinical trials underscore the efficacy of advanced weight loss therapies such as Tirzepatide and Semaglutide. In the SURMOUNT-1 study, participants receiving a 15 mg dose of Tirzepatide achieved an average weight loss of 20.9% over 72 weeks, and data further revealed a 94% reduction in the risk of progressing to type 2 diabetes in high-risk populations over 176 weeks. Similarly, the STEP 1 trial demonstrated that individuals taking Semaglutide 2.4 mg experienced an average weight reduction of 14.9% after 68 weeks.

By integrating these evidence-based treatments into its expanded Medical Weight Loss program, Rixa Health is strategically poised to address the pressing public health challenges in Northwest Ohio. In a region where obesity and diabetes rates surpass both state and national averages, personalized treatment plans incorporating therapies like Tirzepatide and Semaglutide offer renewed hope for significant health improvements. This commitment to leveraging cutting-edge clinical advancements aligns seamlessly with Rixa Health's mission of delivering root-cause-focused care and transforming the lives of patients facing metabolic and chronic conditions.





About Rixa Health

Rixa Health is a telehealth provider committed to a transformative healthcare experience—one that goes beyond treating symptoms and focuses on identifying and addressing the root causes of illness. Guided by functional medicine principles, Rixa Health empowers patients through education, personalized care plans, and the latest advancements in metabolic health and wellness. From weight management to hormone optimization and peptide therapies, Rixa Health strives to offer holistic, patient-centered solutions that drive lasting health benefits.

