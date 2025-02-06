Survey: Majority of Sports Fans Support Athletes Using Their Platforms to Share Their Faith

New Findings Highlight How Americans View The Interaction of Sports, Faith, Politics, and Sports Gambling

DENVER, OH, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new national survey commissioned by Sports Spectrum and conducted by Pinkston reveals a majority of sports fans support athletes using their platforms to discuss nonprofit causes and their faith, suggesting a growing demand for deeper engagement beyond just on-the-field performance.The survey, conducted between January 24-30, 2025, polled 1,540 U.S. adults who watch sports at least a few times a month. Key findings include:● 56% of fans are supportive of athletes sharing their religious faith publicly.● 43% of fans are supportive of athletes using their platforms to talk about political issues/causes.● 74% of fans support athletes speaking out about nonprofit causes, with 42% being “very supportive.”“These findings underscore a real opportunity for athletes to connect with fans on a deeper level by sharing their beliefs and values,” said Steve Stenstrom, President of Sports Spectrum. “Whether it’s their faith, charitable initiatives, or personal convictions, fans are eager for meaningful engagement beyond the game.”78% of survey respondents said an athlete’s personal character influences their perception of them. As fans increasingly seek authenticity and personal connection, social media has become a key platform for athletes to build trust and extend their impact both on and off the field. Notably, 60% of respondents engage with sports teams or athletes on social media.The research also revealed differing perspectives on sports gambling, with 41% of respondents never having participated in sports betting, and 27% personally knowing someone negatively impacted by it. Further, while 35% of Christian and Catholic respondents expressed neutrality towards online sports betting, 22% held a negative view and 42% held a positive view."Sports have a unique power to shape culture and society, bringing people together across backgrounds and beliefs,” said Benjamin Watson, former NFL tight end and Sports Spectrum contributor. “These findings create an incredible opportunity for athletes to lead with conviction and impact their communities in meaningful ways."For a full breakdown of the survey results, visit: https://pinkston.co/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/Pinkston_SportsSurveyReport .pdfAbout Sports SpectrumSince 1985, Sports Spectrum is where sports and faith connect. We exist to glorify God and His Son Jesus through the lens of sports, and with all of our platforms strive to introduce people to a relationship with Jesus, encourage them in their walk with Him, and equip them with resources to be empowered in Christ.

