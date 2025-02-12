Uncover the FBI’s Hidden Origins: A Book By Heribert von Feilitzsch and Charles H. Harris III

The federal Bureau of Investigation before Hoover Heribert von Feilitzsch

The book traces the Bureau's transition from law enforcement to intelligence and counterintelligence work.

AMISSVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Henselstone Verlag LLC is proud to announce the release of The federal Bureau of Investigation before Hoover , Vol. 2: The fBI and American Neutrality, 1914-1917 by the acclaimed historians Heribert von Feilitzsch and Charles H. Harris III. This new non-fiction book, published on November 20, 2024, is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and www.feilitzsch.com . It details how the FBI grew from a small agency to become the top U.S. intelligence organization during World War I.This second book in The Federal Bureau of Investigation Before Hoover series is the only comprehensive history of the FBI's early years to date. It clarifies myths and demonstrates how Germany tried to influence the United States during World War I using brand-new original research. The book traces the Bureau's transition from law enforcement to intelligence and counterintelligence work.With meticulous detail, The federal Bureau of Investigation before Hoover, Vol. 2, analyzes how German agents weaponized the Mexican Revolution, infiltrated U.S. labor movements, and attacked U.S. manufacturing and shipping in an attempt to undermine the Allied war effort. This book clears up engrained myths about the FBI and shows how the agency developed and grew during a challenging time in American history.The Writers' BackgroundHeribert von Feilitzsch grew up near the "Iron Curtain" in Germany and moved to the United States in 1988. He holds a master’s degree in Latin-American History from the University of Arizona and has published award-winning scholarly works on the German secret service, the early FBI, and the Mexican Revolution. His research has earned recognition from the CIA, the Los Angeles Times, and international media.Charles H. Harris III is a leading historian of the U.S.-Mexican border during the early 20th century. Dr. Harris, a retired professor from New Mexico State University, is a co-author of several significant books , such as The Secret War in El Paso, The Great Call-Up, and The Texas Rangers and the Mexican Revolution.Where to BuyThe federal Bureau of Investigation before Hoover, Vol. 2: The fBI and American Neutrality, 1914-1917, is now available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and www.feilitzsch.com For media inquiries or review copies, please contact:Henselstone Verlag LLCEmail: info@henselstoneverlag.comPhone: 540-219-2110Website: www.feilitzsch.com

