CE to attend opening of Asian Winter Games in Harbin
MACAU, February 5 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, will from 6 to 8 February visit Harbin, in Heilongjiang Province. While there, he will attend the opening ceremony on 7 February of the 9th Asian Winter Games Harbin 2025, held at Harbin International Convention Exhibition and Sports Centre.
Additionally, while in Harbin, the Chief Executive will meet with leading officials of Heilongjiang Province.
While Mr Sam is away, the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Cheong Weng Chon, will assume the role of Acting Chief Executive.
