FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI) Faces Intensified Scrutiny Following Second Short-Seller Report Amid Investor Class Action – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI) is facing mounting pressure after a second activist short-seller, Snowcap, released a critical report on January 29, 2025, further amplifying concerns initially raised by Muddy Waters Research earlier in January and leading to an investor class action alleging securities fraud.

Class Period: July 23, 2024 – Jan. 15, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Mar. 18, 2025

Snowcap’s Allegations Reinforce and Expand on Previous Concerns

Snowcap stated that their own three-month investigation corroborated many of the conclusions presented in the Muddy Waters report. Their report goes further, alleging that FTAI's Aerospace segment is "in substance an elaborate fabrication." Snowcap claims to have spoken with former FTAI executives, industry experts, and competitors who expressed confusion regarding FTAI's accounting and disclosures related to the Aerospace segment.

Key allegations from the Snowcap report include:

Illusory Business Model: Snowcap alleges that FTAI's supposed Aerospace business model is illusory. They claim a former FTAI executive told them the company is "not really" performing third-party module swaps at its key facility, "no matter what the reporting says."

Snowcap alleges that FTAI's supposed Aerospace business model is illusory. They claim a former FTAI executive told them the company is "not really" performing third-party module swaps at its key facility, "no matter what the reporting says." Inflated Profits: Snowcap estimates that as much as 50% of the Aerospace segment's profits are "just repackaged, one-off Covid gains" from FTAI's leasing business.

Snowcap estimates that as much as 50% of the Aerospace segment's profits are "just repackaged, one-off Covid gains" from FTAI's leasing business. Overvalued Inventories: Snowcap asserts that FTAI's inventories appear "egregiously overvalued," suggesting the company may have inflated its Aerospace profits by marking up the value of older engines received as payment.

Snowcap asserts that FTAI's inventories appear "egregiously overvalued," suggesting the company may have inflated its Aerospace profits by marking up the value of older engines received as payment. Misleading EBITDA: Snowcap argues that FTAI trades at a high multiple (87x book value) because investors value it at a premium MRO multiple of its reported EBITDA. Snowcap believes this EBITDA is "at best meaningless, and at worst, materially inflated," and that FTAI generates significantly less underlying cash flow than investors have been led to believe.

Combined Impact of Short-Seller Reports

The combined effect of the Muddy Waters and Snowcap reports has significantly increased pressure on FTAI’s share price, which is down over 18% over the past month. Both reports raise serious questions about the company’s accounting practices, particularly concerning its Aerospace segment, and its reported financial performance. The allegations of inflated profits, overvalued inventories, and a potentially misleading EBITDA calculation could have significant implications for FTAI’s valuation and potential liability for alleged violations of the securities laws.

Pending Securities Class Action

This new development occurs while FTAI is already facing a potential delay in filing its annual report for 2024 due to the initial Muddy Waters allegations and the ongoing internal review. In addition, there is a pending class action alleging securities fraud against FTAI and certain executives.

The lawsuit, which echoes Muddy Water’s claims, was filed in the Southern District of New York and brought on behalf of investors who purchased FTAI securities between July 23, 2024 – Jan. 15, 2025, seeks to recover losses for investors who suffered financial harm due to FTAI's alleged fraudulent conduct.

Shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman is currently investigating investors’ claims. “The new allegations from Snowcap, combined with the existing concerns raised by Muddy Waters and the ongoing securities litigation, paint a deeply troubling picture of FTAI’s business practices and financial reporting,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation. “We are expanding our investigation to include these latest claims in the interests of investors who may have been harmed by the company’s and its executives’ alleged misconduct.”

