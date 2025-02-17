New Self-Help Guide Mixes Faith and Science to Promote Personal Growth

OUR BEST SELVES David Torne

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Human nature drives people to evolve. Throughout our lives, we face the compelling desire to grow as individuals — even when we’re not aware of this fact. Our soul yearns to reach that version of ourselves that best defines us and to overcome those limitations that distance us from our purest essence. David Torne provides a unique transformative guide in his book OUR BEST SELVES , which can be described as part self-help book, part spiritual guide, part scientific study.OUR BEST SELVES, in a simple and entertaining way, offers readers the essential tools they’ll need in their vital personal development. Readers will find within its pages a journey of self-discovery during which they’ll unlearn all that holds them down and establish new guidelines that pave the way to a full and authentic life.Torne does this in a number of ways: by exploring how people can grow through the aid of the Torah and Bible, and by explaining the science behind what makes our lives feel fulfilling — explaining how neurons work, how people learn and motivate themselves, and the role of dopamine. He includes some common guiding principles that readers can apply to their own lives in order to find fulfillment and purpose.By helping individuals grow and achieve their best selves, author David Torne helps humanity come a step closer to its full potential. One where we can all be OUR BEST SELVES.OUR BEST SELVES is already receiving praise.“A fantastic read for anyone who is interested in overcoming their own limitations and finally conquer their wildest dreams.” — Amazon reviewerOUR BEST SELVES is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.AUTHOR BIODavid Torne is a writer and computer scientist with experience developing for a top leading homeostasis diagnosis company in the world. He has cybersecurity solutions purchased by departments of defense. His research in neuroscience includes collaboration with MIT researchers replicating spiking neural networks models in computer simulations to recognize objects on the screen. His free time is mostly spent studying Torah / Bible wisdom and showing this wisdom and all that he learns to the world. Learn more at www.neutorn.com and follow him on Instagram @ourbestselvesbook.

