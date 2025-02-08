South Side Community Growth in Focus: Keller Williams ONEChicago Comes to Bronzeville

The investors of the new Keller Williams ONEChicago - Bronzeville

Keller Williams ONEChicago expands to Bronzeville on Feb 27, boosting real estate services. Led by top agents, the office fosters growth and community impact.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keller Williams ONEChicago, with existing offices in Lincoln Park and Lakeview, will open a new office in Chicago’s historic Bronzeville neighborhood on February 27th. This expansion brings unparalleled real estate brokerage and education resources to a community that has long been underserved, promoting homeownership and economic growth on the South Side, South Suburbs, and NW Indiana.This new location also serves as a hub for local real estate agents, empowering them to work within the neighborhoods they call home, fostering deeper connections, and driving meaningful change.Four influential real estate professionals are investors and will lead the new office. One is a 15 year veteran of Keller Williams, and the others have come from other brokerage brands:La’Dweena Smith, the current Chief Executive Officer of Keller Williams ONEChicago, has been with the company since 2008. She began her leadership journey in 2016 as a Real Estate Coach and has been instrumental in several Keller Williams office launches. Smith will continue her CEO responsibilities across all ONEChicago locations, including the new Bronzeville office on Chicago’s South Side.Nate Thompson most recently served as the designated Managing Broker for the Baird & Warner South Loop and Northwest Indiana offices, earning the distinction of “2020 Managing Broker of the Year” from Chicago Agent Magazine. His role as Designated Managing Broker for KW ONEChicago now expands to include the Bronzeville location, and he will also oversee agent onboarding as the newly appointed Chief Experience Officer for all ONEChicago offices.Similarly, industry veteran Jerome Harper began his real estate career in 2000 and previously held the role of Assistant Manager for the Baird & Warner South Loop and Northwest Indiana offices. A recipient of the Chicago Association of REALTORSNeighborhood Award, Harper now serves as Chief Operating Officer across all ONEChicago locations, including Bronzeville, ensuring operational excellence and strategic growth.Rounding out the leadership team, Rashauna Scott joined ONEChicago from Kale Realty. With over a decade of real estate experience and the distinction of being named “Top Producer” two years in a row by the Chicago Association of REALTORS, Scott is a Mega Agent and owner of The Rashauna Scott Team. She will oversee business development at the Bronzeville office, leveraging her track record of success to guide both agents and clients in the community.“We’re thrilled to expand ONEChicago’s footprint in Chicago, empowering both veteran and aspiring agents while elevating the real estate experience for buyers and sellers,” said Joseph Zimmerman, President of Keller Williams ONEChicago and Principal Investor of the new office. “Our four new investors embody the collaboration, innovation, and client-centered approach that sets Keller Williams apart, and we can’t wait to see the impact this venture will have on the Bronzeville community and beyond.”The grand opening on February 27th will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony and an opportunity for the office leaders to meet and engage with the community.

