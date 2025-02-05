Attorney General James Secures Historic Settlement With National Women’s Soccer League for Mistreatment of Players

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James, together with Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Washington, D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb, today announced a landmark settlement with the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) after numerous players came forward with allegations of harassment and sexual misconduct, and an independent investigation subsequently found that emotional abuse and sexual coercion were systemic across the NWSL. Following these reports, the attorneys general launched a joint investigation that found widespread violations of players’ fundamental rights. As a result of the attorneys general’s action, NWSL will create a $5 million fund to compensate players who were abused and continue implementation of comprehensive reforms to improve player safety and well-being, giving the attorneys general the ability to oversee and enforce new league protocols and protections for players.

“For too long, the hardworking and talented women of the National Women’s Soccer League were forced to endure an unacceptable culture of abuse, harassment, and retaliation,” said Attorney General James. “This settlement sends a clear message that such misconduct will not be tolerated and ensures players receive the compensation and protections they deserve. Every athlete should be able to compete in a safe, supportive environment, and I thank the brave individuals who came forward to share their experiences.”

In 2021, players from across the NWSL went public with allegations of misconduct and abuse at the hands of coaches and officials dating back over 10 years. Many of these complaints had been reported to the NWSL but were largely ignored. After the reports were made public, two separate investigations – one commissioned jointly by the NWSL and NWSL Players’ Association (NWSLPA) and one by the United States Soccer Federation, conducted by former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates – found systemic, league-wide failures that contributed to verbal abuse, sexual assault, harassment, coercion, and discrimination by coaches, with no clear mechanisms in place for player safety. By the end of the 2021 season, in the wake of player complaints and media reports, five of the NWSL’s ten existing teams had fired their coaches.

The attorneys general launched a joint investigation into these allegations in 2022, which revealed that the NWSL was permeated by a culture of abuse and neglect. Coaches verbally abused players, sexually assaulted players, and coerced them into inappropriate relationships, retaliating against those who resisted or spoke out. The investigation further uncovered that some teams failed to conduct background checks, allowing coaches previously terminated for misconduct to be rehired by other teams.

In 2021, NWSL’s longest-tenured coach resigned after a sports psychologist found he had created a culture of fear and engaged in emotional and verbal abuse. The NWSL had been aware of this coach’s conduct since at least 2014, with players reporting that the coach repeatedly made sexualized remarks about their appearances, texted them after hours, and pressured them to attend inappropriate one-on-one meals with him. This coach also referred to Black players as “thugs,” and told another Black player that she was “acting like a gang member.” At least one player who complained was swiftly traded to another team. Despite knowledge of these issues, NWSL failed to take reasonable measures to protect its players.

In another instance, a team hired a new head coach and almost immediately received reports of this coach’s previous abusive behavior. Allegations were made publicly, and directly to NWSL, but neither the team nor the league ever investigated these reports. In his new head coach role, this individual subjected his players to constant verbal and emotional abuse. Furthermore, he created a hostile work environment on the basis of race and religion by making racist jokes, using racial epithets including the N-word, using a surgical mask to mimic religious headwear, calling a game the team was losing a “Holocaust,” and referred to a passing drill as a “Jew star.” This coach remained in his position for nearly three years.

The NWSL’s failure to adopt essential policies exacerbated these issues. For its first eight years, the NWSL conducted only two brief workplace conduct trainings and lacked an anti-fraternization policy until 2023. It had no formal process for reporting and investigating misconduct, leaving players confused about where to seek help. Medical staff were inadequate, and in some cases, coaches forced players to play against medical advice, prioritizing performance over safety.

As a result of the joint investigation conducted by the attorneys general, today’s settlement requires the NWSL to create a $5 million restitution fund for impacted players. The fund will be administered by former U.S. District Judge Barbara Jones, who will notify players eligible to receive settlement funds. Any unclaimed funds after 180 days will be donated to the NWSLPA’s emergency and charitable fund. The NWSL also faces $2 million in penalties if it defaults on any terms of the agreement.

Today’s settlement also requires the NWSL to implement league-wide policy changes to protect players. With oversight from the attorneys general, the NWSL must continue to comply with extensive changes to its protocols, including:

Rigorous vetting of prospective coaches, general managers, athletic trainers, and player safety officers;

Multiple mechanisms for players to report misconduct;

Prohibiting coaches from having exclusive control over player housing or medical decisions;

A policy that teams may not investigate themselves regarding coach misconduct and player safety;

Establishing a league safety officer;

Requiring each team to employ dedicated HR personnel and at least one mental health professional;

Annual training for all players and staff on how to prevent bullying, harassment, sexual misconduct, racism, and retaliation, and the reporting mechanisms available to players; and

Providing the attorneys general with the results of annual, anonymous player surveys of coach conduct and team culture.

To safeguard players’ mental health, the attorneys general have also directed NWSL to provide unlimited free and confidential counseling services to all players via contracted clinical therapists and guarantee 80% insurance coverage for mental health services. Every NWSL team must also hire a board-certified psychiatrist or doctoral-level psychologist to serve as Team Clinician, as well as a Mental Performance Consultant. Players are all entitled to take mental health leaves as recommended by mental health professionals.

For the next three years, the NWSL must submit biannual reports to the attorneys general, detailing the implementation of the settlement terms and noting any complaints alleging misconduct involving player or staff safety. This settlement does not preclude individual players from pursuing private legal actions against the NWSL or its teams.

“Today’s settlement is only possible because of the players who courageously stepped forward to tell their stories and expose the League’s systemic failures. While NWSL has made critical improvements, the victims never received any compensation for the sexual and emotional abuse they endured on the League’s watch,” said Attorney General Schwalb. “No dollar amount could ever fully address the damage that was inflicted, but now my office, together with New York and Illinois, will have oversight authority to ensure that the League’s new safety policies are implemented and that current and future players are protected.”

“I commend the current and former players whose courage and leadership off the field was critical to reaching today’s settlement. Despite having the most to lose, these players came forward to expose abuse and a lack of accountability by those at the top of the league. Because they spoke up for themselves and their teammates, they have brought about reform that will protect future players,” said Attorney General Raoul. “I am proud to collaborate with Attorney General Schwalb and Attorney General James to hold the league accountable and put an overdue end to the unprofessional and toxic practices that have plagued the league.”

“This investigation was initiated by the NWSLPA because players refused to stay silent in the face of systemic abuse. The human rights and civil rights violations they endured were enabled by a system that failed in its most basic duty: to protect its players,” said Meghann Burke, Executive Director of the National Women’s Soccer League Players Association. “This settlement not only acknowledges those failures but, for the first time, establishes enforcement mechanisms under the law to hold NWSL accountable and to prevent future harm. We appreciate Attorneys General Brian Schwalb, Letitia James, and Kwame Raoul for their commitment to standing with players and to bringing the power of their offices to bear on enforcing the recommendations of our Joint Investigation. Accountability is not a one-time event—it is an ongoing commitment that never ends. The NWSLPA will continue to ensure that this league never again prioritizes silence over safety.”

This matter was handled for New York by Senior Counsel Sandra Pullman and Assistant Attorney General Zoe Ridolfi-Starr, both of the Civil Rights Bureau, with assistance from Bureau Chief Sandra Park and Deputy Bureau Chief Travis England. The Civil Rights Bureau is part of the Division for Social Justice, which is led by Chief Deputy Attorney General Meghan Faux and overseen by First Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Levy.