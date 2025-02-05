From Emerging Markets to Heritage Architecture, the Christie’s International Real Estate Global Luxury Forecast Reveals Themes Shaping Luxury Real Estate in 2025

Annual report features insight and predictions from Christie’s International Real Estate affiliates around the world

CHICAGO, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2025 will bring a shift toward heritage architectural styles, a heightened interest in security and privacy, and a spotlight on up-and-coming markets including Madrid and the Balkans, according to the Christie’s International Real Estate 2025 Global Luxury Forecast.

Unveiled today, the annual report examines key trends and factors shaping the global luxury real estate market, with insights from broker-owners and leading agents within the network of more than 100 independent brokerage firms around the world.

Headlines from the 2025 forecast include:

A growing emphasis on home security: Home security is of growing importance in the luxury market, and homeowners are adding both high-tech and analog amenities like intelligent camera systems, radar systems for waterfront homes, ballistic entry doors, biometrics and private neighborhood security details.

A move toward “heritage architecture”: Today’s high-net-worth buyers are expressing a renewed preference for architectural styles that reflect the history and natural qualities of their surroundings versus modern forms that have dominated new-home construction over the past decade plus. Examples include rustic homes in mountainous regions in the U.S., and Victorian and Regency designs in the U.K.

The impact of a changing climate: Well before the outbreak of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, brokers and agents had identified climate-related events as having a major impact on the luxury market in 2025. Brokerage affiliates in San Francisco, Dubai, Naples, Fla., and Geneva, Switzerland, share how climate issues are affecting homebuying, and the ways governments and builders are planning for the future.

2025’s hottest trends and amenities: Around the world, infrared saunas, car showrooms, and toy barns are set to top the list of must-have amenities for luxury homes in the coming year. In addition, biophilic design is becoming more sought after as HNWIs focus on environmental impact and healthy living.

Emerging luxury markets: Madrid, Perth, the Balkan nations of Albania and Bulgaria, and Monmouth County, New Jersey make the list of 2025’s up-and-coming markets to watch, enticing luxury home buyers and investors with local incentives, relative value, and strong potential for appreciation and return on investment.

The report also takes a look at the Christie’s International Real Estate network’s most significant home sales in 2024 and the market trends they underscore. These include the sale of a record-breaking $152 million private island in Palm Beach, Fla., a $36 million countryside estate in England, and a $90 million Los Angeles mansion purchased with Bitcoin.

“Global luxury real estate is thriving, and always evolving,” said Thad Wong, co-CEO of Christie’s International Real Estate. “We hope that these insights, shared by the experts who know their markets inside and out and are able to spot trends early will empower buyers and sellers to make confident, well-informed decisions in today’s market and beyond.”

Findings in the Christie’s International Real Estate 2025 Global Luxury Forecast are based on a survey of independent Christie’s International Real Estate affiliates across North America, the Caribbean, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

###

About Christie’s International Real Estate

Christie’s International Real Estate has successfully marketed high-value real estate around the world for more than 30 years. Through its invitation-only Affiliate network spanning nearly 50 countries and territories, Christie’s International Real Estate offers incomparable services to a global clientele at the luxury end of the residential property market. For more information, please visit christiesrealestate.com.

Christie’s International Real Estate operates as a distinct luxury brand under the ownership of Compass (NYSE: COMP), the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States by sales volume. Founded in 2012 and based in New York City, Compass provides an end-to-end platform that empowers residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to seller and buyer clients. For more information, please visit www.compass.com.

Attachment

Bella Paredes Christie's International Real Estate 2197657682 bellaparedes@atproperties.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.