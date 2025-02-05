Davis Malm Launches Insurance Regulatory Practice with Addition of Three-Lawyer Team

BOSTON, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boston law firm Davis Malm has bolstered its highly regarded Regulatory & Administrative Law Group with the addition of a three-lawyer team from Verrill Dana LLP. Stuart T. Leslie, J. David Leslie and Eric A. Smith have joined Davis Malm to launch the firm’s Insurance Regulatory Practice, which was established to address the increasingly complex and evolving needs of clients navigating regulatory, administrative and compliance challenges.

The Insurance Regulatory practice group specializes in representing insurance regulators and has deep experience assisting with the full range of regulator responsibilities, including insurer formation, change of control, redomestication, supervision/examination and delinquency proceedings. Davis Malm’s insurance regulatory attorneys represent insurance regulators as supervisors, rehabilitators and liquidators of property-casualty, life and health insurers, ranging from single-member risk retention groups to billion-dollar international insurance companies. The team has also acted on behalf of regulators from every United States jurisdiction in single- or multistate targeted market conduct examinations of property/casualty, life/health and specialty writers.

Davis Malm President Christopher J. Marino said, “We are excited that Stu, Dave and Eric have joined the firm and launched this new practice group. Their unparalleled expertise in regulatory and administrative law aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering top-tier legal services. This addition reinforces our ability to serve clients at the highest level and navigate the complexities of today’s regulatory landscape.”

About the New Shareholders

Davis Malm’s insurance regulatory attorneys have substantial expertise in administrative law, complex coverage analysis/litigation and financial analysis.

Stuart T. Leslie has a deep knowledge and understanding of complex insurance regulatory, coverage and compliance issues, including supervision, examination, and receivership of insurers ranging in size from single-member risk retention groups to the largest international writers of property/casualty, accident/health and specialty lines.

has a deep knowledge and understanding of complex insurance regulatory, coverage and compliance issues, including supervision, examination, and receivership of insurers ranging in size from single-member risk retention groups to the largest international writers of property/casualty, accident/health and specialty lines. J. David Leslie brings over 50 years of corporate and litigation experience, representing insurance regulators in complex issues, including material insurance company transactions, examinations and reorganizations, as well as counseling insurance companies and insurance agencies.

brings over 50 years of corporate and litigation experience, representing insurance regulators in complex issues, including material insurance company transactions, examinations and reorganizations, as well as counseling insurance companies and insurance agencies. Eric A. Smith represents state insurance regulators in the liquidation, rehabilitation and examination of insurance companies, as well as handling administrative, insurance coverage, reinsurance and other disputes and litigation.



About Davis Malm

Founded in 1979, Davis Malm is a premier full-service, Boston-based business law firm that represents local, national and global businesses, institutions and individuals in a wide spectrum of industries. Clients rely on Davis Malm’s attorneys to efficiently deliver successful results through direct partner involvement, responsive client service, and creative and strategic problem solving. Its attorneys practice at the top level of the profession and possess the agility necessary to handle any issues that arise during the course of a matter. Davis Malm is a member of the International Lawyers Network, representing Massachusetts and northern New England. This membership enables the firm to offer high-quality, efficient services to clients doing business globally.

