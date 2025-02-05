Enterprises Now Migrating Thousands of VMware Virtual Machines to Platform9’s Private Cloud in Weeks at One-Tenth of the Cost

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Platform9 , the enterprise private cloud company, today announced that enterprises are migrating tens of thousands of VMware virtual machines (VMs) to Platform9’s private cloud using its vJailbreak open source product.

Industry analysts estimate large-scale VMware migrations will take 18-48 months to complete, with costs ranging from $300 to $3,000 per VM. With Platform9, migrations can happen in weeks to months and at one-tenth of the cost.

“A Fortune 500 enterprise has contracted with Platform9 to migrate 40,000 VMs at $35 per VM to Platform’s Private Cloud Director and this customer will be migrating more than 200 VMs per day using vJailbreak by next month. This customer evaluated multiple alternatives, including Nutanix, Hyper-V, Proxmox and Red Hat, and chose Private Cloud Director because it is the only solution that that provided all the enterprise-ready virtualization features they needed while integrating seamlessly with their existing third-party storage,” said Madhura Maskasky, co-founder and VP of product at Platform9. Maskasky helped develop VMware vCloud Director, VMware’s original private cloud offering used by the world’s largest enterprises that is now a precursor to Broadcom’s VMware Cloud Foundation.

“Platform9 is unique because of the flexibility it provides by offering a best-of-breed virtualization platform, automated VM migration tooling and built-in Kubernetes management capabilities that enable our longer term vision of cloud-native apps,” said Justin Kuss, VP of IT at Rackspace, who is modernizing a VMware based environment.

vJailbreak is the only solution that orchestrates all the aspects of migration – reducing risk and manual labor and increasing customer confidence. Key features include:

Delightful, modern UX focused on migration from VMware with point and click simplicity.

Scalable architecture that can span to multiple migration agents to migrate 100s of VMs concurrently.

Discovery of VMs and their associated metadata, storage and network configuration and easily porting those across.

Live migration of VMs using change-block-tracking; with only a few minutes of downtime required to turn off the original and power on the newly migrated copy.

Automation for common migration pain points, such as dynamic volumes, uninstalling and handling VMware tools, IP addresses, MAC addresses, secondary disks and system identifiers.

Planned support for raw device mappings and clustered VMs.

Planned support for in-place rolling migration of an entire VMware cluster, into a KVM based cluster.



Platform9 launched Private Cloud Director last quarter to give enterprises the simplest private cloud experience with all of the critical enterprise features of VMware: VM High Availability, Cluster Rebalancing, VM Live Migration, Distributed Virtual Switches, Software Defined Networking and interoperability with all existing hardware investments including third party storage.

About Platform9

Platform9 is the leader in simplifying enterprise private clouds. The company’s flagship product, Private Cloud Director, has all of VMware’s enterprise-grade features today along with private cloud features for the future. Platform9 was founded by a team of VMware cloud pioneers and has over tens of thousands of nodes in production at some of the world’s largest enterprises. Platform9 is an inclusive, globally distributed company backed by prominent investors, committed to driving private cloud innovation and efficiency. For more information, go to: https://platform9.com/ .

