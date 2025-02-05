Speaker Thoko Didiza: State of readiness to host 2025 State of the Nation Address

Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen.

We are pleased to to address you, our esteemed Members of the Media and Stakeholders present, on the state of readiness for the State of the Nation Address, which is a crucial event on our national calendar. This occasion is the result of months of meticulous preparation and coordination, which underscores its significance in shaping the national discourse and setting the tone for the year ahead.

In accordance with Section 42(5) of the Constitution, the President of the Republic of South Africa requested a joint sitting of the Houses of Parliament on 06 February 2025. There will be just one item on the agenda, the President’s State of the National Address (the SONA).

The SONA allows the President, as Head of State, to speak to the nation and reflect on a wide range of matters of national importance as well as outline the progress on the commitments of the state. As such, SONA signifies the highest level of the state’s accountability to the citizens by providing updates on the government’s programmes, developments in legislation and policies, profiling targets and a programme of action for the new financial year.

SONA differs from the Opening of Parliament Adress (OPA), which took place last year on 18 July 2024 at the onset of the 7th Parliament term. OPA occurs once every five years, after general elections, to announce medium and long-term plans. SONA is an annual address that specifies short-term priorities and provides insights on the progress of the long term targets. The 2025 SONA will be hosted under the theme of “Harnessing Parliamentary Diplomacy for Realization of Global Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability”

This theme aligns with Parliament’s hosting of the Parliamentary Speakers Summit (P20) from the Group of Twenty Countries, popularly known as the G20, later this year. South Africa will be the fourth consecutive country from the Global South that will host the G20 summit, providing an opportunity to deepen the call for solidarity, equality and sustainability in the world. The theme is also a testament to the 7th Parliament’s commitment to promote a transformed and inclusive society underscored by collaborative approaches to address global challenges, thus advancing shared prosperity.

Parliament’s Readiness for SONA

The 2025 SONA will be delivered at the Cape Town City Hall. As of Monday, 01 February 2025, the City Hall has been designated as the parliamentary precinct, in line with Section 2 of the Powers, Privileges, and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act. A two-day debate and reply by the President will follow, hosted at the Dome in the Nieuwmeester Parking.

SONA proceedings will retain a full ceremonial format, including a 21-gun salute, an aircraft fly-past, a ceremonial guard, the singing of the national anthem, a full military band, and processions involving provincial Speakers, Premiers, the judiciary, the Deputy President, and the President.

Guests and Media Accreditation

The media plays a crucial role in a thriving democracy, ensuring the public receives credible, factual, and unbiased information. For this reason, we are dedicated to making the media accreditation process for SONA as smooth as possible. This year, we received 1076 accreditation applications from local and international media, reflecting a 9.68% increase from last year. Following a meticulous vetting process, we have approved over 800 local and international media representatives to cover the event.

Of this number, at least 11 journalists—selected in collaboration with the Press Gallery Association—will be seated in the public gallery of the City Hall due to space constraints. The remaining members of the media will be accommodated in the Media Marquee outside the Hall, which will be fully equipped with Wi-Fi, television screens, live audio feeds, and workstations to enable seamless coverage and real-time reporting of the proceedings from the Chamber. We urge all accredited media members to collect their passes early to avoid delays and ensure smooth reporting during the event.

Nearly 2000 guests from various sectors, civil society, academia, traditional, religious, and cultural groups, are expected to attend the SONA. Public participation has always been a cornerstone of SONA, and this tradition will continue. Dignitaries who will be in attendance include:

Former Presidents of the Republic

Former Deputy Presidents of the Republic

Former Speakers of the National Assembly

Former Chairpersons of the National Council of Provinces

Former Deputy Speakers of the National Assembly

Executive Mayor of the City of Cape Town

Queen of the Bapedi Nation

Member of the European Union and Chairperson of the Delegation for Relations with South Africa

As part of fostering civic awareness and public engagement, the SONA event will feature the Junior Guard of Honour, comprising 100 learners from four Western Cape schools, selected in collaboration with the Western Cape Department of Education. The involvement of young learners is crucial in educating and exposing them to the workings, roles, and functions of state institutions, helping to shape them as the leaders of tomorrow.

In addition, eminent persons from different provinces, invited as guests of provincial legislatures, will be in attendance. The event will also include a performance by the Wynberg Girls' High School band alongside the official Parliament Choir. Public engagement has been facilitated through various platforms leading up to SONA and will continue both during and after the event.