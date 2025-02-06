Deputy Minister Mimmy Gondwe encourages learners to consider TVET colleges

Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training Dr Mimmy Gondwe encourages learners to consider TVET colleges as a viable alternative during her state of readiness visits to Free State and Western Cape

The Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Mimmy Gondwe has described TVET colleges as crucial for job creation and youth skills development in the country.

The Deputy Minister was speaking during her state of readiness visit to Western Cape higher education institutions on Monday, 3 February 2025, where she visited the West Coast College Vredenburg Campus and the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) Bellville Campus in Cape Town.

The visits are aimed at assessing the state of readiness of higher education institutions across the country ahead of the 2025 academic year.



During the Deputy Minister’s oversight visit at West Coast College, she encouraged learners to take pride in acquiring artisan skills as they offer great entrepreneurship opportunities.

“I’m very encouraged by what I’m seeing at TVET colleges, I believe they are the future of this country. TVETs are producing artisans with much needed skills, they also offer opportunities for learners to acquire future skills such as robotics, AI and coding,” said Deputy Minister Gondwe.

During her second part of the Western Cape visit, students at CPUT expressed concerns about student residences and other facilities. The Deputy Minister directed the institution to work with the Student Representative Council to speedily resolve the identified issues.

The Deputy Minister’s visit to the Western Cape follows her recent visit to higher education institutions in the Free State province, Goldfields TVET College and the Central University of Technology (CUT) Welkom campus.

Throughout the visits the Deputy Minister has been accompanied by key senior officials from the Department of Higher Education and Training and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

Furthermore, the Deputy Minister’s dedicated Help Desk has also formed part of the delegation, assisting with all higher education related queries on each visit.

A recurring theme that was strongly highlighted during the Free State visit was funding and administrative challenges faced by NSFAS.

“NSFAS needs to get its act together in order to ensure that student allowances are paid on time with no delays. Delays cause serious challenges for learners; learners need allowances to eat and to buy hygiene products. This is important for their sense of wellbeing and dignity,” said Deputy Minister Gondwe.

Deputy Minister Gondwe embarked on the state of readiness visits following a plan of action announced by the Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Nobuhle Nkabane at the special meeting of the Post Education and Training sector held in January 2025 to establish the state of readiness for the 2025 academic year. North West higher education institutions are next on the Deputy Minister’s list.

