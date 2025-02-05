Minister Senzo Mchunu addresses State of the Nation Address deployment parade, 6 Feb

The Minister of Police, Mr Senzo Mchunu, the Deputy Ministers of Police Mr Cassel Mathale, Ms Polly Boshielo and the National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola will on Thursday, 6 February 2025, address the National Joint Operational Intelligence Structures (Natjoints) ahead of their deployment for the State of the Nation Address (SoNA).

The Natjoints comprises of various government departments and is responsible for ensuring the safety and security of all major events throughout the country.

The parade will consist of all law enforcement agencies, including the SAPS, SANDF, National and Provincial Traffic Management and the City of Cape Town Metro Police Department.

Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:

Date: Thursday, 6 February 2025

Time: 11:15 for 11:30

Venue: Castle of Good Hope, Cape Town

Enquiries: Ms Kamogelo Mogotsi Ministry of Police Spokesperson 076 523 0085

