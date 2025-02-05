Spore Spreading Seed Bugs Intercepted at Detroit Metro Airport
ROMULUS, Mich. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agriculture specialists discovered rare spore spreading seed bugs amid undeclared cypress cones arriving from Jordan late last year.
The half inch-long insects were discovered among fresh cypress cones—brought for medicinal purposes—during a routine inspection of a passenger in transit to Ohio.
Local CBP and USDA officials identified these as Orsillus species, which is a non-native insect known to feed on conifer cones, and on Jan. 1, a specialist at the USDA Systemic Entomology Laboratory identified the species as Orsillus maculatus. According to database records, this pest has only been intercepted twice: Dallas in 1998 and Fort Lauderdale, Fla. during 2018.
In Europe and the Mediterranean Basin, direct feeding on cypress seeds has been shown to cause significant damage to cypress plantations and stands. In addition to this, these bugs carry fungal spores on their bodies, which spread as they move about. While their preferred host is cypress, they have been observed on other conifer species.
In the U.S. Midwest, cypress and other conifer species are important because they reduce erosion, flooding, increase water quality, provide refuge for wildlife, and have ornamental and timber value. This bugs’ ability to feed on multiple hosts coupled with its ability to transfer pathogenic spores makes it a potential threat to native conifer trees that have low genetic resistance to non-native pests like this and the pathogens they may carry.
“This was an excellent discovery by our CBP agriculture specialists,” said Port Director Fadia Pastilong. “We must be cognizant of all threats in the border environment, large and small.”
Invasive insects are problematic because their pest potential is often underestimated based on circumstances relative to their native environments, where predators and plant resiliency help prevent outbreaks.
Travelers can help safeguard American agriculture and our natural resources by declaring all agriculture items. Visit CBP.gov/travel to learn more.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is America's frontline: the nation's largest law enforcement organization and the world's first unified border management agency. The 65,000+ men and women of CBP protect America on the ground, in the air, and on the seas. We facilitate safe, lawful travel and trade and ensure our country's economic prosperity. We enhance the nation's security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and trust.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.