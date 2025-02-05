Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at January 31, 2025 was $70.79 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 2.1% and 26.3%, respectively. These compare with the 3.5% and 25.2% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at January 31, 2025, the leverage represented 13.5% of CGI’s net assets, down from 13.8% at the end of 2024 and 14.7% at January 31, 2024.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at January 31, 2025 was $39.75, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of -1.8% and 14.0%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of January 31, 2025 were as follows:

Information Technology 23.7 % Industrials 22.7 % Financials 13.9 % Energy 11.7 % Materials 11.4 % Consumer Discretionary 9.9 % Real Estate 4.2 % Cash & Cash Equivalents 1.9 % Communication Services 0.6 %

The top ten investments which comprised 37.0% of the investment portfolio at market as of January 31, 2025 were as follows:

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. 4.0 % TFI International Inc. 4.0 % Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited 4.0 % NVIDIA Corporation 3.9 % Celestica Inc. 3.7 % Apple Inc. 3.5 % Shopify Inc. 3.5 % WSP Global Inc. 3.5 % Mastercard Incorporated 3.5 % Franco-Nevada Corporation 3.4 %

