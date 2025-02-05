PawnTrust celebrates the start of Black History Month and launches its weekly "CEO Corner"

ATLANTA, GA, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dinewise, Inc (OTC PINK-DWIS) (referred to as "Dinewise", "we", "us", "our" or the "Company") a fintech company operating as PawnTrust Inc., providing solutions to the pawn shop industry celebrates the start of Black History Month and launches its weekly "CEO Corner" on its You Tube Channel.

As America commemorates Black History Month, PawnTrust honors the invaluable contributions of African American pioneers who have shaped this nation and upon whose shoulders we stand today. The company recognizes the sacrifices and resilience of its forebears and remains committed to preserving their legacy. "When I was young, I was fortunate to accompany my father to meetings with African American disruptors of change. At the time, I didn’t understand the significance of those gatherings, but now realize I am a direct beneficiary of their efforts," Michael Farr, CEO.

As previously announced in shareholder updates, Dinewise, Inc. will officially change its name to PawnTrust, Inc. in Q1 2025. Along with this rebranding, the company will undergo a ticker symbol change and file a new registration statement. Additionally, the final agreement for the acquisition of TitlePal, a fintech title loan company, is progressing ahead of schedule. The transaction is expected to close within the same timeframe as the registration statement, further strengthening PawnTrust’s strategic growth initiatives. Furthermore, PawnTrust is in talks regarding a major acquisition and expects to announce it in early Q2 2025.

PawnTrust's commitment to perseverance and integrity is ingrained in its corporate culture. The company stands on three fundamental pillars: transparency, timeliness, and trust. The upcoming name change to PawnTrust amplifies the critical pillar of trust. To reinforce these values and foster direct engagement with shareholders and the investment community, CEO Michael Farr will host a weekly "CEO Corner" on YouTube. This series will provide an in-depth look into the business, its strategies, and its leadership vision. The first episode of "CEO Corner" will premiere on Friday, February 7, 2025, at 2 PM Eastern Time. Tune in on http://www.youtube.com/@pawntrust

About PawnTrust

PawnTrust is an exclusively tailored marketplace for the estimated 11,000 pawn shops nationwide. The online marketplace (www.pawntrust.com) digitizes the inventory using advanced image recognition algorithms to automate item descriptions of the participating pawn shops and markets them on a national scale. The marketplace contains cutting-edge technology that streamlines the borrowing, buying, and bartering transactions typically found at a pawn shop. The platform plans to leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) to optimize pricing, reduce fraud, and create personalized search recommendations to enhance the customer's experience. These enhancements let consumers experience a frictionless shopping experience on their mobile app that gives them instant access to this nationwide inventory of pawn shops. Not only does this provide a more efficient way for consumers to shop, eliminating the need to visit multiple stores, but it also amplifies the reach of individual pawn shop owners. By joining the PawnTrust- 'Pawn Partners' network, shop owners gain access to a broader audience, enhancing their visibility and sales opportunities. This innovative approach aligns customer convenience with business growth, reshaping how people interact with the pawn industry. Consumers that purchase items outside of their local area will have their items conveniently shipped to them. As the intermediary in each transaction, PawnTrust earns a fee on every item sold in the marketplace. Many of these local pawn shops lack an online presence or the capital to market their inventory on a national scale. By bridging this gap, PawnTrust opens up opportunities for incremental sales from a wider buying base, effectively transforming the pawn shop and micro-lending industries. This model not only supports local businesses but also extends their reach, driving growth and innovation within the market."

Forward-Looking Information

Investor Relations:

Resources Unlimited

718-269-3366

mike@resourcesunlimitedllc.com

