Canadian Propane Association President Joins Canada-Japan Energy Mission to Strengthen Export Opportunities

OTTAWA, Ontario, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPA President and CEO Shannon Watt is joining senior Alberta government officials, industry representatives, and Indigenous leaders on a Canada-Japan energy mission from January 29 to February 6, 2025. Organized by Energy for a Secure Future and supported by the Alberta government, the mission aims to diversify Canada’s energy export channels. The undertaking is timely given the focus of expanding propane’s international markets.

"This energy mission highlights the strategic importance of diversifying Canada’s export channels and building strong international partnerships,” said CPA President and CEO Shannon Watt. “Through dialogue and collaboration with Japan, we can showcase how Canadian propane’s lower-carbon footprint meets the growing demand for reliable, sustainable energy solutions.”

The delegation will meet with Japanese government officials and industry associations to explore bilateral energy opportunities, emphasizing the environmental, geopolitical, and economic advantages of Canadian natural gas liquids, including propane.

Watt will participate in key meetings and panels to discuss the growth potential of Canada’s liquefied natural gas sector, the rising demand for propane exports, and how a Canada-Japan energy partnership can drive low-emission solutions.

Canadian propane exports to Asia have seen remarkable growth, increasing from virtually zero in 2018 to approximately $1.6 billion in 2023. This surge reflects Asian markets’ increasing demand for affordable, lower-emission energy alternatives to oil and coal. Propane’s versatility and efficiency, particularly as a heating fuel, make it an ideal solution for Japan’s energy needs.

“Canadian propane, with its lower carbon footprint, is uniquely positioned to support Japan’s decarbonization efforts,” said Watt. “By collaborating with Japan, we can demonstrate how Canadian propane meets the demand for sustainable energy solutions while enhancing energy security in a complex geopolitical landscape.”

The CPA’s participation in this mission highlights the growing role of propane in Canada’s energy export strategy and its importance in addressing global energy challenges.

About the Canadian Propane Association

The Canadian Propane Association (CPA) is the national association for a growing, multi-billion-dollar industry that impacts the livelihood of millions of Canadians. As the trusted voice of the propane industry, the CPA creates the conditions for responsible market growth through advocacy, training, and emergency response.

For More Information, contact:

Tammy Hirsch, Sr. Director, Communications and Marketing

Email: media@propane.ca or Phone: 587-349-5876

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/20813991-6652-406d-a96c-8233347e4b6a

JERA Futtsu Thermal Power Station & LNG Intake Facility Energy delegation at a site visit to the JERA Futtsu Thermal Power Station & LNG Intake Facility

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.