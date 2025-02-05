CANADA, February 5 - Released on February 5, 2025

A public inquest into the death of Dillon McDonald will be held March 3 to 7, 2025, at the King's Bench Court House, 1800 Central Avenue, in Prince Albert.

The first day of the inquest is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Subsequent start times will be determined by the presiding coroner.

McDonald, 28, died after being shot in an altercation with police on December 14, 2021.

Section 19 of The Coroners Act, 1999 states that the Chief Coroner may direct that an inquest be held into the death of any person.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is responsible for the investigation of all sudden, unexpected deaths. The purpose of an inquest is to establish who died, when and where that person died and the medical cause and manner of death. The coroner's jury may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

Coroner Robert Kennedy, K.C. will preside at the inquest.

