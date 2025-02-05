Submit Release
Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette’s Schedule: Wednesday, February 5, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette’s schedule for Wednesday, February 5, 2025, include the following:

Wednesday, February 5 at 3:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend President Donald Trump's signing of the No Men in Women's Sports Executive Order, The White House, Washington, D.C. 

Wednesday, February 5 at 3:30 PM: Gov. McMaster will hold a press conference in honor of the Tribal Alliance of South Carolina Nations Treaty, State House, North Steps, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette's Schedule: Wednesday, February 5, 2025

