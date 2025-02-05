Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette’s Schedule: Wednesday, February 5, 2025
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette’s schedule for Wednesday, February 5, 2025, include the following:
Wednesday, February 5 at 3:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend President Donald Trump's signing of the No Men in Women's Sports Executive Order, The White House, Washington, D.C.
Wednesday, February 5 at 3:30 PM: Gov. McMaster will hold a press conference in honor of the Tribal Alliance of South Carolina Nations Treaty, State House, North Steps, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.
