Michael Trites Joins Aembit as Senior Vice President of Global Sales





SILVER SPRING, Md., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aembit , the non-human identity and access management (IAM) company, today announced that Michael Trites has joined the company as senior vice president of global sales. In this role, Trites will lead Aembit’s global sales strategy, driving adoption of its industry-first Workload IAM Platform.

Trites brings over two decades of experience scaling sales organizations at high-growth security companies. He previously served as executive vice president of global sales at Dig Security, a provider of data security posture management, where he helped drive the company’s expansion and go-to-market strategy, leading to its acquisition by Palo Alto Networks.

"Michael's track record spearheading adoption in emerging cybersecurity markets makes him the ideal leader to accelerate Aembit's growth," said David Goldschlag, co-founder and CEO of Aembit. "His expertise will be essential as we help organizations recognize the importance of securing and managing their rapidly growing mix of client workloads, AI agents, and service accounts."

Prior to Dig, Trites held sales executive roles at CyCognito, BigID (recognized by Deloitte as one of North America’s fastest-growing companies from 2020 to 2024), and Zimperium, where he helped expand market reach and drive revenue growth. He also spent more than a decade at Riverbed Technology, where he advanced through multiple sales leadership roles, ultimately overseeing sales for the Americas East region. Most recently, he led global sales at MineOS, focusing on data privacy and compliance solutions.

Now at Aembit, he is focused on helping organizations secure non-human identities by authenticating client workloads, enforcing access rights, and issuing short-lived credentials – eliminating static secrets and reducing an attack surface increasingly implicated in high-profile data breaches.

“Aembit’s approach to non-human identity management fills a major gap in modern security,” Trites said. “Many solutions highlight the risk, but almost none actually solve it. Unlike tools that only provide visibility into service accounts, Aembit enforces policy-based, secretless access and removes the need for developers to build authentication into applications. That lets companies move faster and build with confidence. I’m excited to help bring this model to more organizations.”

About Aembit

Aembit is the leading provider of workload identity and access management solutions, designed to secure non-human identities like applications, AI agents, and service accounts across on-premises, SaaS, cloud, and partner environments. Aembit’s no-code platform enables organizations to enforce access policies in real time, ensuring the security and integrity of critical infrastructure. Users can visit the official website aembit.io and LinkedIn .

