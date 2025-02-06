Submit Release
Ongoing security challenges in the OSCE region in focus as Spain chairs OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation

Spain led its second meeting as Chair of the OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation (FSC) on 5 February, reaffirming the country’s strong commitment to the Organization and its principles. Spain aims to strengthen dialogue and co-operation on security-related issues, recognizing that multilateral engagement remains key to addressing conflicts and challenges across the OSCE region.

Spain will prioritize efforts to reinforce a comprehensive, rule-based security framework that upholds international law. Recognizing the growing complexity of security threats, Spain called for renewed commitment to multilateralism and co-operative solutions.

Emphasizing the importance of the OSCE’s founding principles, the Spanish FSC Chair underlined the need to revive the "Helsinki spirit"—a legacy of diplomacy and conflict prevention that has been instrumental in maintaining peace and stability in the region. Throughout its FSC Chairpersonship, Spain aims to foster dialogue and build consensus to address security concerns in a rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape.

The FSC is an autonomous decision-making body of the OSCE, with the aim of maintaining military security and stability in the OSCE area. The FSC brings together delegates from all 57 participating States on a weekly basis. It contributes to the implementation of confidence and security-building measures by facilitating the exchange of military information among States.

Spain will chair FSC meetings until April 2025.

