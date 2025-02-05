OSCE Mission in Kosovo hands over servers to Central Election Commission to strengthen election management in Kosovo

In its continuous efforts to improve digital efficiency, transparency, and integrity of the election management in Kosovo, the OSCE Mission, alongside the German Embassy, handed over three servers to the Central Election Commission (CEC) today.

The servers follow last year’s handover of the election software to the CEC, and complete the process of digitalizing the election management. They come at a crucial time ahead of the upcoming elections on 9 February.

“For more than a year, the OSCE Mission in Kosovo has been working with the CEC to digitalize key steps of the electoral process, in accordance with new obligations introduced by the recently amended Law on Elections,” said Cornelia Taylor, Acting Head of the OSCE Mission in Kosovo, at the handover ceremony.

“The three servers we are handing over today, purchased with generous support from Germany, are the last missing piece that completes the puzzle. They will enable the CEC to establish a reliable technological infrastructure that ensures the seamless functioning of digitalized election processes and counting. A well-equipped server room is the backbone of modern election administration, ensuring operations meet the highest standards of accuracy, security, and transparency,” Taylor added.

The CEC Chairperson, Kreshnik Radoniqi, thanking the OSCE Mission in Kosovo and the German Government for the donation, said that the handover ceremony marks an important moment for the CEC, electoral processes and Kosovo. “This donation is a big investment in the integrity of the electoral process and in the public’s trust in the electoral process.”

In his address, German Ambassador Jörn Rohde said that the donation will help the CEC continue its outstanding work and ensure that both current and future elections process remain efficient, transparent and secure, adding, “Our common goal is to support Kosovo’s election bodies in safeguarding the integrity of elections and strengthening public trust in the electoral process in Kosovo.”

The donation funded by Germany is part of a wider project supported by Norway, The US, Poland and France. It is a testament to the ongoing commitment of the OSCE Mission in Kosovo, the CEC, and international partners to strengthen the democratic process and ensure the integrity of elections in Kosovo.