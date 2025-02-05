Firefighter Air Coalition Partners with BAUER COMPRESSORS INC. to Ensure Firefighters Have Sufficient Air Supply

Unicus 4s BAUER COMPRESSORS INC. More Air, More Time

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Firefighter Air Coalition (FAC), the nation’s leading authority on firefighter air management, today announced a new sponsoring partner to help advance its mission of enhancing firefighter safety and productivity through education, training and air management technology: BAUER COMPRESSORS INC. BAUER will work alongside FAC at upcoming training events, roundtable discussions and other educational forums to complement FAC’s newly launched More Air, More Time campaign. The More Air, More Time campaign is focused on intensifying the importance of air supply and air management training for firefighters.A Win/Win for the Firefighting Industry“BAUER has a seven-decade leadership record in providing reliable, high-quality breathing air systems to the fire service, underscored by a passion for excellence in safety,” said Bill Dickson , Vice President of BAUER COMPRESSORS INC.“FAC’s work is simple: to support firefighter safety with reliable, life-saving air when it’s needed most. We are honored to be fighting the battle for air supply with firefighters all over the world with such accomplished industry leaders as BAUER,” said Mike Gagliano, president of FAC.Fighting the Good FightFirefighters rely on a continuous, clean air supply to help them do their job effectively as well as safeguard their health from exposure to toxic gases and particulates in fire smoke.Compressors work with a firefighter’s SCBA (Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus) to fill the air cylinder with high-pressure, clean compressed air, which the firefighter can then breathe through a regulator while operating in hazardous environments. By supplying continuous breathable air, the compressor is an important tool in ensuring the firefighter has a sufficient air supply for More Air, More Time.“With BAUER alongside, we can arm more firefighters with the tools, knowledge and readiness to attack the fireground in a way that not only increases the likelihood of enhanced personal safety—but also increases firefighter performance and stamina when and where it’s needed most, Mr. Dickson added."About the Firefighter Air CoalitionThe Firefighter Air Coalition (FAC) serves as a dedicated advocacy organization focused on enhancing firefighter education and training. It emphasizes the implementation of best practices in air management across tactics, operations, and strategies. The coalition also addresses associated technologies pertinent to air resupply, aiming to improve citizen safety and prolong the lives of firefighters, while integrating relevant scientific research and findings. aircoalition.org

