BMG Money Appoints Victor Loyola as New Chief Risk Officer

Victor's extensive experience in risk management and his entrepreneurial background in fintech make him the ideal candidate to help steer BMG Money through its next phase of growth.” — Kieran Noonan, President & CEO at BMG Money

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BMG Money today announced the appointment of Victor Loyola as its new Chief Risk Officer (CRO). Loyola, who will report directly to CEO Kieran Noonan, brings nearly 30 years of extensive experience in the financial industry, having held C-level positions in multiple organizations and countries within the consumer credit segment.Previously a BMG Money board member, Loyola will be responsible for overseeing the company’s risk management strategies, ensuring the company maintains its financial stability while continuing to provide access to affordable credit alternatives to financially underserved consumers across the United States.Loyola’s impressive background includes serving as Credit Risk Managing Director for Citibank Latin America, Chief Risk Officer for Citibank Greece, and Consumer Lending Director for Western Europe at Barclays. He also served as Chief Risk Officer at Citibank, overseeing operations in Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay, and Chief Risk Officer of HSBC Retail Bank Latin America. Loyola was also Managing Director at Experian (Serasa).In 2019, Loyola embarked on an entrepreneurial journey as co-founder and CEO of Consiga Mais, a Brazilian fintech focused on payroll-based lending – a business model closely aligned with BMG Money. Two years later, he successfully led the company’s M&A process with Neon, a prominent digital bank in Brazil, where he subsequently served as Chief Risk Officer until December 2023."Victor's extensive experience in risk management and his entrepreneurial background in fintech make him the ideal candidate to help steer BMG Money through its next phase of growth," Noonan added. "His insights will be crucial as we continue to innovate and provide financial solutions to those overlooked by traditional institutions."Loyola's appointment comes at a pivotal time for BMG Money, as the company continues to expand its LoansAtWork program and provide access to emergency loans at rates less than one-tenth the cost of many alternatives. This initiative addresses the growing need for responsible financing options, especially as consumer debt levels reach record highs.Loyola holds a degree in Electronic Engineering from Unicamp, a degree in Business from FGV, and an MBA in International Management from Thunderbird. He will be temporarily based in Brazil until his relocation to the United States is finalized.About BMG MoneyHeadquartered in Miami, FL, BMG Money has offered employment-based lending solutions since 2011 to help public and private sector employees that have been overlooked by traditional financial institutions and are struggling to overcome archaic methods of determining credit worthiness. Currently operating in 39 states plus the District of Columbia, BMG Money's mission is to enhance the financial wellness of its customers through a combination of financial education, credit monitoring solutions, and emergency loans, providing the tools necessary for a secure financial future. For more information, please visit www.bmgmoney.com

