Chief of Navy Reserve Visits Camp Lemonnier

Lacore, a former commanding officer of CLDJ, returned to the installation for the first time since being sworn in as the 16th Chief of Navy Reserve. The visit provided an opportunity to view the installation’s advancements, share her Strategic Advantage vision and connect with Reserve Force Sailors.

During the visit, Lacore and Hunt toured Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) facilities and met with Sailors assigned to the Military Working Dogs (MWDs) unit, the Emergency Medical Facility (EMF) and the Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron (MSRON) 8. Meeting with the Sailors in their various operational environments allowed Lacore to witness firsthand their operational readiness and capabilities.

Lacore also recognized five Sailors for exemplary leadership and commitment to their fellow warfighters. During a town hall with Reserve Force Sailors assigned to CLDJ, she addressed questions and concerns about policies, leadership and future deployment opportunities for reservists.

“Getting a chance to speak with her and ask questions was really encouraging,” said Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Maya Castillo-Rodriguez. “It feels good knowing she really is looking out for us and cares about what we have to say.”

Lacore spoke on the strategic advantage the U.S. Navy Reserve Force provides to the Joint and Combined Force. She noted that Reserve Force Sailors fill more than half of the Navy's independent mobilization assignments, serving alongside active-duty counterparts at every level to ensure the Navy’s readiness and ability to mobilize around the world.

“We are prepared to mobilize a worldwide deployable Force,” said Lacore. “Delivering strategic depth at scale, trained and ready to contribute to the fight. We will posture our Force for warfighting by accelerating the pace of organizational development and strengthening our warfighters.”

Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 36 local tenant commands. (U.S. Navy story be Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maurice Brown)