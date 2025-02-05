Half A Billion Pounds and Counting: Leigh Fibers Hits Significant Post-Consumer Textile Waste Milestone.

Leigh Fiber facility in Brownsville, Texas Facility

WELLFORD, SC, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As of last week, Leigh Fibers Brownsville, Texas facility has recycled more than half a billion pounds of post-consumer textile waste since its startup in the late 1990s. Several years after it’s opening, the facility transitioned to recycling primarily post-consumer textile waste, serving industries within the United States and Mexico and hasn’t looked back since.“We are proud to have been one of the first to engage the post-consumer textile waste issue and intend to continue to be a leader in this space”, said Steve Lister, Chief Financial Officer of Leigh Fibers. “Our end users encourage and embrace post-consumer content and nearly every brand and retailer in this country have sustainability goals, circularity goals, and a desire to keep their textile waste out of landfill. We have the mechanical capability, relationships, and expertise to repurpose and recycle at a scale and magnitude that no one else can match. That is what makes us unique.” In addition to its post-consumer recycling capabilities in Brownsville, Leigh Fibers can also recycle post-consumer textile waste in its Spartanburg, South Carolina location.John Ashford, Plant Manager of the Brownsville facility since the early 2000s said “It’s amazing to consider the impact we’ve had on the environment since transitioning to post-consumer processing in the early 2000s. Repurposing used clothing presents a lot of challenges and requires specialized expertise. I’m thankful for our dedicated staff that work closely with both the source of the waste as well as the end user of the fiber to develop solutions that meet the needs of both parties. I could not be prouder of what we have accomplished and look forward to what the future holds.”About Leigh FibersEstablished in 1922, Leigh Fibers is the largest textile recycler in North America and has been innovating in the field of textile recycling for over a century. From complex waste management services to engineered fiber solutions, we service customers all over the world and have diverted billions of pounds of textile waste from landfill.

